Discord’s OpenAI-powered chatbot, Clyde, is officially shutting down, according to the bot’s support page on the company’s website.

Launched back in March 2023, Discord’s AI Chatbot Clyde has become one of the platform’s most popular bots for people to use on the app.

Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Clyde was capable of being used inside servers to discover new things, play interactive games, and more.

Unfortunately for fans of the bot, Discord has decided to shut it down, effective December 1, 2023, after just months of it being available.

Discord is shutting down their Clyde AI bot

On November 16, 2023, users began to notice that Discord’s support page for Clyde revealed that the bot was getting shut down.

“Clyde will be deactivated at the end of the month. By December 1, 2023, users will no longer be able to invoke Clyde in DMs, Group DMs or server chats. Thank you for your support & feedback – we are constantly working on bringing you new features and experiences!” it reads.

It quickly became the talk of social media, with The Verge’s Tom Warren sharing the news on his account — prompting reactions from many.

“Wait, they had an AI chat bot? I use discord more than any other platform in existence and I didn’t know this,” one user replied.

Another user commented: “NOOOOOOO it was so much fun.”

Clyde didn’t even see a full release before Discord’s decision to shutter it on December 1, as it was only available to a certain amount of servers and users on the app.

Discord has been making a variety of changes over the last few weeks, including a new warning system for users who break TOS.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.