Corsair reveals Platform:6 modular gaming desk but it might hurt your wallet

Corsair is getting into the gaming desk business with the gorgeous-looking Platform:6 gaming desk, but it might cost you an arm and a leg.

At Gamescom 2023, Corsair announced the Platform:6 gaming desk, which looks utterly gorgeous. This modular gaming desk is motorized and height-adjustable, for those who prefer a standing desk, and it’s packed with premium materials for that extra shine. While Corsair makes gaming peripherals, Stream Decks and more, their gaming furniture has never looked this clean.

The desk itself is six feet wide and can be expanded further, in addition to having space for your precious gaming PC. Additions like an expandable rail system give the desk plenty of space to pop your streaming gear or accessories, as well as offering a pinboard and mini shelves up top.

We’re really impressed with Corsair’s efforts here, as so much thought has clearly gone into its design. From having a pegboard to modular microphone stands and places to put all of your accessories, it looks absolutely gorgeous. But, crucially, Corsair has not attached a price to its premium desk setup.

Corsair plans to sell it piece-by-piece

Corsair

Corsair notes that you will be able to assemble your own Platform:6 desk setup piece-by-piece in an online configurator. However, they will offer “predefined bundles” which will be slightly more competitively priced. You can also have two monitors mounted to a singular railing, in addition to mounting methods for 3D-printed accessories to boot.

It reminds us of a more refined Secretlab Magnus, which also had users spending more cash on the desk to get more features. But, considering the amount of cable management and storage baked into the desk. But, as Corsair notes, “expandability” is a key concept,m meaning that you can expect the company to sell dozens of add-ons for the desk, which can rack up quite quickly.

Corsair has not announced the pricing for the Platform:6 desk quite yet, but you can expect it to land later this year. We’ll be holding our breath for the price, as the desk itself looks absolutely gorgeous.