Company launches gaming hand warmer to “boost your performance”

Gaming startup GamerTech has unveiled the Magma Glove, a self-heating compression glove aimed towards competitive and casual gamers.

Gaming gloves aren’t anything new. Plenty of brands have their own compression gloves, aimed at competitive and casual gamers to improve their gaming performance and controller grip. Yet, startup GamerTech is making a name for itself with the unveiling of the Magma Glove, a self-heating, and fingertip-less gaming glove.

Originally debuted at PAX East 2024 in March, the Magma Glove utilizes Thin Film Thermal Regeneration Technology (TFTR) and compression to “boost your gaming performance.” The glove targets heat to areas of your hand and wrist, which GamerTech boasts can keep your motor skills sharp and improve response times so you can play your favorite, and competitive games, for longer.

The glove has a total of three customizable heat settings and intelligent timed cycles, so you have some control over how your hands are heated. The glove also features exposed fingertips, and a “glide patch” to prevent friction against other peripherals.

The Magma Glove was designed in collaboration with Oxygen eSports, and tested by professional eSports players. Yet while GamerTech insists the gloves are perfect for competitive play, likely, they could also be an ideal accessory for gamers who suffer from circulation issues.

According to Notebookcheck, a study including 40,000 eSports players revealed that the optimal gaming performance among players occurred in rooms with average temps between 10 to 20 degrees, approximately 50 to 68 Fahrenheit.

With eSports players unable to change the temperature of rooms during competitions, self-heating compression gloves could increase performance, just as GamerTech suggests. Especially where the three customizable heat settings of the Magma Glove are concerned.

The Magma Glove isn’t yet available for pre-order. However, you can sign up to be updated about the latest news surrounding the gaming glove, including pre-orders, through the GamerTech website. The startup hasn’t shared an expected release date, so in the meantime, you’ll need to keep your hands warm and toasty the old-fashioned way.