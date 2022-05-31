Best Gaming Monitors to buy in 2022: Dell, Samsung, Alienware, more

We bring you the best gaming monitors to buy in 2022, to find the perfect mix of resolution, refresh rate, and color.

If you’re wondering what the best gaming monitor in 2022 is, it’s no wonder. There’s a staggering number of monitors to choose from, with specs and functions that seem almost identical to brands you’ve known for ages and plenty you’ve probably never even heard of. If that wasn’t confusing enough, some brands, such as Razer, put out new versions of older monitors without even changing the names.

It’s worth figuring out what you want, though. The right gaming monitor can make a significant difference not just for immersing you in your favorite game, but even improving your performance in some cases. Luckily for you, we’ve done the hard work already, wading through the monitor mire to find the best gaming monitors to fit nearly any need or budget.

Deciding what your needs are is important before even starting to look. While there are some high-performing monitors suitable for nearly any use, most monitors excel in a given area – higher refresh rates, excellent curved display, strong 1440p, or high-quality HDR, for example. Our list of the best gaming monitors breaks down the top picks in these categories and more, including the best portable monitor and which ultrawide you should consider splashing out for.

Best Monitor for Gaming Overall – Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM

This is the Goldilocks of gaming monitors, the best value for the money and the one most likely to suit nearly every need and space. Dell’s revamped series of gaming monitors does almost everything right. Its 32-inch VA panel has remarkable color depth and accuracy, and while 4K may be just out of its reach, the 1440p max resolution is something most setups and last-gen consoles can hit without struggling or sacrificing framerates.

Speaking of framerates, 165 Hz puts the Dell monitor at the higher end of most monitors at this price point, which is itself worthy of consideration. 32 inches may be a bit on the big side, but the effect combined with the aggressive 1800R curvature is really quite stunning. The stand is sturdy and chunky, which goes far in making up for the lack of viewing angle flexibility.

Dell also offers the same monitor in a 27-inch version and a 1080p 24-inch variant if you need to save space.

Pros:

1440p and 165 Hz is an excellent combination

Impressive and consistent display

Sturdy build

Cons:

Doing everything well means it doesn’t excel at any one thing

No 4K

Key Specs:

Aspect ratio – 16:9 | Screen size – 32 in. | Max Resolution – 2560 x 1440 | Max refresh rate – 165 Hz | Panel type – VA | Free Sync and G-Sync compatible – Yes

– 16:9 | – 32 in. | – 2560 x 1440 | – 165 Hz | – VA | – Yes Input and output – 2x HMDI 2.0 ports | 3.5mm headphone jack

– 2x HMDI 2.0 ports | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – June 22, 2021

– June 22, 2021 Where to buy? Amazon

Best Budget Monitor for Gaming – Z-Edge UG24 Curved

Opting for a budget monitor doesn’t have to mean missing out on quality, especially with the Z-Edge UG24. This remarkable monitor’s 1650R curvature more than makes up for its comparatively small 24-inch size, offering a higher degree of immersion than most monitors at this price point. While Full HD means resolution caps out at 1080p, the difference is harder to notice on the smaller display.

More important is the refresh rate. If you’re using a DisplayPort cable, you can hit up to 180 Hz, and for competitive gaming, in particular, that’s much more useful than higher resolution. HDMI users still get 144 Hz, which is right on the cusp of the recommended rates for high-end performance. The Z-Edge stand is flimsy compared to the chunkier variants we see on Dell models and some others, but if it doesn’t suit you, you can forgo the stand entirely and just mount it on the wall (though you’ll need to get wall mount hardware separately).

Pros:

Incredibly quality for the price

Excellent refresh rate

Cons:

Only 1080p

Doesn’t actually come with a DP cable

Key Specs:

Aspect ratio – 16:9 | Screen size – 24 in. | Max Resolution – 1920 x 1080 | Max refresh rate – 180 Hz | Panel type – LED | Free Sync and G-Sync compatible – No

– 16:9 | – 24 in. | – 1920 x 1080 | – 180 Hz | – LED | – No Input and output – 1x Display port, 1x HDMI | 3.5mm headphone jack

– 1x Display port, 1x HDMI | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – March 29, 2021

– March 29, 2021 Where to buy? Amazon

Best Ultrawide Monitor for Gaming – Alienware 34 QD-OLED

This high-end monitor from Alienware has almost everything you could ask for – assuming you don’t mind shelling out for it since the QD-OLED still costs well above $1,000. The 34-inch OLED panel boasts a whopping 1800R curvature, which may seem like overkill, but it works perfectly with the panel’s larger size.

It has SDR and HDR options, with a maximum of 1,000 nits of brightness. That’s well above what you’d get from even most HDR TVs – 600 is the generally accepted minimum for high performance – and while it is admittedly a bit too bright for some settings, it’s hard to complain when the image quality is so good. There’s even a creator mode that uses sRGB to get the most accurate colors possible. Expensive it may be, but the Alienware 34 is one of the more visually impressive monitors on the market right now.

Pros:

Deep and wide color range

Impressive and consistent display

Fantastic range of customization options

Cons:

Expensive

Key Specs:

Aspect ratio – 21:9 | Screen size – 34 in. | Max Resolution – 3440 x 1400 | Max refresh rate – 175 Hz | Panel type – OLED | G-Sync compatible – Yes

– 21:9 | – 34 in. | – 3440 x 1400 | – 175 Hz | – OLED | – Yes Input and output – 1x Display port, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x upstream USB 3.2, 4x downstream USB 3.2 | 3.5mm headphone jack

– 1x Display port, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x upstream USB 3.2, 4x downstream USB 3.2 | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – March 10, 2022

– March 10, 2022 Where to buy? Dell

Best Curved Monitor – Samsung Odyssey G7

If you want an excellent curved monitor without breaking the bank, the Samsung Odyssey G7 absolutely deserves your attention. It’s a splendid piece of technology, not least because of the high-quality VA panel that finally put the issue of vertical alignment lag to rest. The Odyssey G7 has no lag time, making it perfect for competitive play or any games that require fast responses, helped along by its reliably fast 240 Hz refresh rate, but it’s not just for gaming.

600 nits of brightness and a more manageable panel size than the Alienware QD-OLED make the Odyssey G7 ideal for work and content creation as well. 1000R sounds low compared to the behemoth Alienware and even the Z-Edge, but it’s a smoother and more natural fit that we prefer with panels of this size. There’s really just not much to complain about here, even though the price is double that of Dell’s curved monitor.

Pros:

Excellent refresh rate

Super-fast response time

No lag

Cons:

Not great if you’re after more aggressive curvature

Pricey compared to other curved monitors

Key Specs:

Aspect ratio – 16:9 | Screen size – 32 in. | Max Resolution – 2560 x 1440 | Max refresh rate – 240 Hz | Panel type – VA | G-Sync and Free Sync compatible – Yes

– 16:9 | – 32 in. | – 2560 x 1440 | – 240 Hz | – VA | – Yes Input and output – 2x Display port, 1x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB 3.0 | 3.5mm headphone jack

– 2x Display port, 1x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB 3.0 | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – July 13, 2020

– July 13, 2020 Where to buy? Amazon

Best HDR Monitor – Razer Raptor 27 LED QHD

There’s no shortage of HDR monitors to choose from, and let’s be honest, most of them do the same thing with just minor variations in price and nits. Razer’s latest Raptor 27 model stands out as the best HDR monitor not just for top-tier performance and 165 Hz refresh rate, but because it’s different. The swanky lit base adds a bit of fun to function but is still understated enough to work in an office setting as well. It also offers excellent versatility in viewing angles, something many of the monitors on our list don’t.

The Raptor 27 is THX certified, which means you’re guaranteed to get the best image quality, and the deep, impressive color range means it lives up to the certification’s pedigree. As an added bonus is the Raptor 27’s intuitive cable management, with all cables running in grooves behind the stand and slotting in at right angles. It’s a small feature, but one that makes setup and maintenance so much easier.

Pros:

Superb image quality

One of the most user-friendly monitors on the market

Cons:

On the pricier side

Key Specs:

Aspect ratio – 16:9 | Screen size – 27 in. | Max Resolution – 2560 x 1440 | Max refresh rate – 165 Hz | Panel type – IPS | G-Sync and FreeSync compatible – Yes

– 16:9 | – 27 in. | – 2560 x 1440 | – 165 Hz | – IPS | – Yes Input and output – 1x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB, 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB-C | 3.5mm headphone jack

– 1x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB, 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB-C | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – March 11, 2020

– March 11, 2020 Where to buy? Razer, Amazon

Best 4K Monitor for Gaming – LG 27GN950-B

4K monitors almost always ask you to make a choice between framerates and resolution, but not the LG 27GN950-B. It’s one of the (relatively) few 4K monitors that lets you have both thanks to its stable 144 Hz refresh rate even at max resolution, a luxury that, surprisingly, won’t end up costing your next month’s salary. The downside is that your graphics card needs to support DisplayPort 1.4 since your average HDMI can’t make the cut. GPUs and even laptops that support DisplayPort aren’t that uncommon, but it’s still mildly inconvenient.

The LG 27GN950-B’s IPS display looks absolutely brilliant, with fantastic contrast and depth and an HDR mode with support for over 600 nits. The user experience is equally excellent, with a range of handy presets for work use and gaming which means you don’t have to calibrate a thing if you don’t want to.

Pros:

4K and high refresh rates? Yes, please

Stunning image quality

Cons:

On the smaller side for 4K

No HDR

Key Specs:

Aspect ratio – 16:9 | Screen size – 27 in. | Max Resolution – 3840 x 2160 | Max refresh rate – 144 Hz | Panel type – IPS | G-Sync compatible – Yes

– 16:9 | – 27 in. | – 3840 x 2160 | – 144 Hz | – IPS | – Yes Input and output – 2x HDMI 2.2, 3x USB 3.0, 1x Display Port | 3.5mm headphone jack

– 2x HDMI 2.2, 3x USB 3.0, 1x Display Port | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – July 1, 2020

– July 1, 2020 Where to buy? Amazon

Gaming Monitor with the Best Refresh Rate – ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN

There are admittedly few cases where you’ll actually need a 360 Hz refresh rate, but once you’ve seen it in action, it’s tough going back to 240 Hz, let alone 144 Hz. There are even fewer monitors that support 360 Hz, but the ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN is easily among the best. It’s got a lightning-fast 1ms grey-to-grey response time – how long it takes for pixels to change color – and hits 360 Hz with both the HDMI and DisplayPort options.

Speed like this comes at a cost, though. You’re only getting 1080p as your max resolution, though on a 24-inch panel, it’s not as significant a drawback as it sounds. Crisp contrast and good HDR help make up for that shortcoming, though we’re not quite as pleased with the lack of ports. The ROG Swift PG259QN is only packing one HDMI port. These are minor quibbles, though, and it’s absolutely the best on the market for now. Just make sure your rig can match it.

Pros:

So fast, so very fast

Good image quality, despite low resolution

Cons:

Only 1080p

Skimpy on the ports

Key Specs:

Aspect ratio – 16:9 | Screen size – 24.5 in. | Max Resolution – 1920 x 1080 | Max refresh rate – 360 Hz | Panel type – IPS | G-Sync compatible – Yes

– 16:9 | – 24.5 in. | – 1920 x 1080 | – 360 Hz | – IPS | – Yes Input and output – 1x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB 3.0, 1x DisplayPort | 3.5mm headphone jack

– 1x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB 3.0, 1x DisplayPort | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – September 18, 2020

– September 18, 2020 Where to buy? Amazon

Best 240Hz Monitor – Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor – AW2721D

The Alienware AW2721D was a strong contender for our best monitor pick because it does just about everything perfectly, but while a steep price point and lack of curvature hold it back from the top spot, you’d do well to give this one your attention. At 27 inches, it hits that “just right” spot between resolution and easily attains high framerates, which, at 240 Hz, is no mean feat.

On the usability side, we’re quite taken with the AW2721D’s stand. Unlike most v-shaped stands, this one is substantial enough that it doesn’t feel like it’ll fall over at the slightest touch, and it offers an unexpected degree of flexibility in viewing angles. The only downside is the usual port positioning on Dell/Alienware monitors. They’re downward facing and clustered in a small area on the back of the monitor.

Pros:

Excellent combination of resolution and refresh rate

High-quality display

Sturdy stand with plenty of flexibility

Cons:

Expensive

Annoying port placement

Key Specs:

Aspect ratio – 16:9 | Screen size – 27 in. | Max Resolution – 2560 x 1440 | Max refresh rate – 240 Hz | Panel type – IPS | G-Sync compatible – Yes

– 16:9 | – 27 in. | – 2560 x 1440 | – 240 Hz | – IPS | – Yes Input and output – 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2, 1x Display Port | 3.5mm headphone jack

– 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2, 1x Display Port | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – October 23, 2020

– October 23, 2020 Where to buy? Amazon

Best 1440p Monitor for Gaming – LG 27GL850 Ultragear Nano

If you want the absolute best 1440p monitor you can get, look no further than LG’s 27GL850 Ultragear Nano. It’s got the usual specs you’d expect from a solid monitor, including 144 Hz, plenty of ports, a good-sized panel with several viewing angles, and LG’s suite of user-friendly calibration options.

What really makes this one special is the tech LG packs into its display. While the 27GL850 isn’t quite HDR-ready – it maxes out at 350 nits, just shy of the accepted entry-level for HDR – LG’s signature Nano IPS panel more than makes up for it. It uses 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, which is 25% more than you get in standard sGRB. What that translates to in normal speak is an incredibly rich and accurate range of colors you normally don’t find in monitors of this price range.

Pros:

Fantastic color depth and range

Easy-to-use calibration, though you don’t even need to use it

Cons

Not true HDR

Key Specs

Aspect ratio – 16:9 | Screen size – 27 in. | Max Resolution – 2560 x 1440 | Max refresh rate – 144 Hz | Panel type – IPS | G-Sync compatible – Yes

– 16:9 | – 27 in. | – 2560 x 1440 | – 144 Hz | – IPS | – Yes Input and output – 2x HDMI, 3x USB 3.0, 1x Display Port | 3.5mm headphone jack

– 2x HDMI, 3x USB 3.0, 1x Display Port | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – June 28, 2019

– June 28, 2019 Where to buy? Amazon

Best Portable Monitor for Gaming – ASUS ROG Strix XG17

Who says you can’t have quality in a portable monitor? Not ASUS, that’s for sure. The ROG Strix XG17 may be small, but it’s packing a staggering amount of power and quality. The 17.3-inch screen is essentially the size of a higher-end laptop and probably looks better than most laptop displays, thanks to the IPS panel. It offers a hefty range of display options, and while the stand is a bit less reliably sturdy than we’d like, it gives you plenty of choice for how to position the monitor, and in our book, that’s more important in a portable monitor.

The downside is you’re paying almost as much for this as you would for another monitor on our list – including ones with higher resolution. But if you need portability, this is absolutely the best option to aim for.

Pros:

Normal monitor quality, but in portable form

Excellent size

Good visual quality

Cons:

Pricey

Fewer ports

Key Specs:

Aspect ratio – 16:9 | Screen size – 17.3 in. | Max Resolution – 1920 x 1080 | Max refresh rate – 240 Hz | Panel type – IPS | Adaptive Sync – Yes | Battery – Up to 3 hours at 240 Hz

– 16:9 | – 17.3 in. | – 1920 x 1080 | – 240 Hz | – IPS | – Yes | – Up to 3 hours at 240 Hz Input and output – 1x HDMI, 2x USB-C | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – May 22, 2020

– 1x HDMI, 2x USB-C | 3.5mm headphone jack Release date – May 22, 2020 Where to buy? Amazon

What Gaming Monitor Is Best for You?

While the best gaming monitor for you really depends on what you need, there are (usually) four main factors to consider:

Resolution

Refresh rate

Size

Cost

If you’re after smooth gameplay with as many frames as possible – for example, if you typically play reaction-heavy shooters or multiplayer games – then you should prioritize refresh rate. Resolution is a luxury in these scenarios, and you can offset lower resolution with a smaller screen or even a curved one. As ASUS’ 360 Hz monitor shows, you don’t necessarily have to pay big to get impressive refresh rates, though if you want a feature-laden monitor, some kind of compromise is probably best to avoid spending too much.

If you play slower-paced games or don’t need blistering-fast refreshes, then you’ll want to aim for at least 1440p for your resolution. Some 1080p monitors – the smaller Dell curved monitors, for example – make good use of their Full HD-only panels, but you can get 1440p and even high refresh rates together for a decent price.

As for size, bigger definitely doesn’t mean better with gaming monitors, and there’s a good reason we’ve left out some of the more exaggerated, oversized monitors. Aside from the general difficulty of finding a place to fit the monitor, especially if you’re using it for work as well, the visual quality just starts dropping off after 32 inches in most cases anyway.

In short, take some time to consider what you’re looking for in a monitor and what’s going to benefit you the most.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.