​​​​Beeper Mini has given up on iMessage for Android plans

Want to send an iMessage from an Android phone? You might have to wait longer, as Beeper Mini is now training its focus elsewhere.

Beeper Mini has probably announced the last fix to its app that allows Android users to send iMessages. The company has said that it will stop finding workarounds if Apple blocks the new alternate solution.

The company says that playing the cat-and-mouse game with the largest company on Earth is unsustainable and instead wants to focus on its long-term goal of building the best chat app.

In its official blog, Beeper Mini wrote, “Each time that Beeper Mini goes ‘down’ or is made to be unreliable due to interference by Apple, Beeper’s credibility takes a hit. It’s unsustainable.”

“With our latest software release, we believe we’ve created something that Apple can tolerate. We do not have any current plans to respond if this solution is knocked offline,” it added further.

That said, the company has also open-sourced the critically important part of its application, the iMessage connection software that powers Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud. This allows anyone with the requisite skill set and resources to tinker with the codes and create a solution on their own.

Beeper Mini alternatives

Beeper Mini

Apple has come down hard on applications that somehow barge into Apple’s tightly-walled ecosystem and facilitate direct communication between an Android device and an iPhone.

The Cupertino-based tech giant fears that allowing iMessage on Android, especially using a third-party application, poses a massive threat to users’ data privacy.

We came across Nothing’s infamous attempt to call Sunbird’s white-labeled application a path-breaking innovation; however, it was closed down permanently citing security reasons.

With Beeper Mini also throwing the towel, it confirms that Apple is not going to relent and will block similar attempts. This means that there are hardly any credible alternatives to Beeper Mini that can let you send iMessages from Android.

But do you even need one?

While globally, especially in developing markets, Android phones have a major market share, in countries like the US, UK, Canada, Japan, and others, Apple is the leading player.

Like iMessage, which is a way to let two Apple devices communicate seamlessly, Android users have been using applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and others.

The only effective and instant workaround to this entire saga is to use these platform-agnostic applications, which are equally safe and secure, and let Apple enjoy its solitude.