Backbone One PlayStation Edition review: Is it really the best?

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition mobile game controller for iPhone is one of the most popular options for mobile gaming, but how does it stand up against other mobile controllers?

When it comes to mobile gaming, there are a plethora of ways to do it without worrying about on-screen controls. Sony’s Dualshock 4 and DualSense as well as Microsoft’s current Xbox controllers all support Bluetooth connections and plenty of companies have made phone clips for these.

Article continues after ad

There are also controllers like the Razer Kishi V2 and Backbone One that slide around your device, turning it into a Nintendo Switch-esque handheld in the process.

Article continues after ad

I’ve had my hands on the Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller and can confidently say it’s worth checking out.

Key Specs

Connectivity: Lightning

Lightning Compatibility: All iPhones with a Lightning port

All iPhones with a Lightning port Price: $99.99

$99.99 Features: Passthrough charging, headphone jack, PlayStation face buttons, Backbone app support

Design

Backbone does have a regular black version of the Backbone One, but they sent over the PlayStation Edition for me to check out and it’s the best-looking mobile controller I’ve seen yet.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

Modeled after the PlayStation 5’s Dualsense controller, the Backbone One features white grips on both sides, black joysticks and triggers, and PlayStation’s iconic Square, X, Circle, and Triangle buttons on the right side.

You’ll find four buttons on the bottom side of the controller’s face, and three of them blend in with the rest of the controller. The fourth, which is the orange Backbone button, sticks out like a sore thumb.

Article continues after ad

I found that all of the face buttons on the controller feel great, as it sports microswitches under the buttons, removing the mushy feeling that we see on most controllers.

Article continues after ad

The orange button is the only bit of branding on the controller that you’ll see when playing a game, though, so I don’t hate it. Outside of that, you’ll see the Backbone text lego across the adjustable bridge. There’s a hidden PlayStation logo on the backside of the device which is only noticeable when the controller is extended out far enough – like when you’re playing a game.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

Backbone One’s extendable bridge doesn’t flex much at all, which was my main complaint with the Razer Kishi V2 when I reviewed it back in July 2022. The Backbone One is extremely sturdy, and I wouldn’t hesitate to throw this in my bag for on-the-go gaming.

Article continues after ad

There’s no haptic feedback on the Backbone One, nor does it have symmetrical joysticks like Sony’s Dualsense controller is known for. The lack of haptics definitely takes away from the experience with most games, especially ones like T3 Arena or Call of Duty Mobile.

Software

With the PlayStation Edition Backbone One, the software becomes tailored to those interested in the console. It puts more of a focus on PS Remote Play, PlayStation-exclusive games, and other tips & tricks focused on the ecosystem.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You’ll be able to view your screenshots, remap buttons, and stay up with the latest news in the software right out of the box. They do have a subscription membership, though.

Backbone+ puts the best features behind a paywall

For $39.99 a year, you’ll be able to access a dozen more features that allow you to use the Backbone One at its full capacity.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Dexerto

It turns the software into a full-fledged media app, bringing all of your games into the launcher whether they’re playable through PS or Xbox Remote Play, GeForce Now, or Xbox Cloud Gaming. The app also states several times throughout that it works with Google Stadia, as it joined the company’s long list of shuttered services in January 2023.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Backbone+ also gives you the ability to record and share 1080p60 video, live stream to Twitch, chat in voice and text lobbies with other Backbone users, and even use your controller with other devices.

Even though it’s not a ton of money, the fact that they have the best features of the controller is quite disappointing. I would love to see Backbone decide to change this in the near future, as it takes away a lot of the reasons to buy it in the first place.

Article continues after ad

The Razer Nexus with the Kishi V2 allows you to record video, offers all your games (and more) in the launcher, and does so with a similar design and no paywall.

Article continues after ad

Gaming Performance

I tested the Backbone with a few different games, but mainly T3 Arena and Call of Duty Mobile. The controller reacted well throughout my testing and didn’t get uncomfortable after a long play session.

Both games support the controller right out of the box, although CoD Mobile requires you to use touch controls for the tutorial.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

Apple’s App Store helps recommend controller-compatible games, and I recommend subscribing to Apple Arcade if you like playing games with the Backbone as it helps expand your library.

Should you buy it?

I can’t recommend the Backbone One PlayStation Edition. Sure, it’s a neat partnership between the two companies, but there are better options for mobile controllers available from other companies.

Article continues after ad

The build quality of the Backbone One is fantastic, but the fact that the majority of its accompanying software is hidden behind a $40/year paywall just seems like a cash grab that doesn’t need to happen.

Article continues after ad

The Verdict: 3/5

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller is a very well-built device, but the lack of haptics and the fact they have the majority of software features hidden behind a paywall make it simply not worth it for active mobile gamers.

If you just need a controller for the occasional CoD Mobile match and don’t care about the lack of haptics, it’s a suitable device.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.