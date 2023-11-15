Asus issues apology for misspelled Evangelion motherboard

Fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion who bought an Asus special edition branded motherboard were dismayed to find a typo on the board. Asus has now issued an apology.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a wildly popular anime series with fans all over the world. ASUS had great success with its first run of peripherals and PC components that were decorated in the iconic purple and green colors of the EVA Unit-01. Keen to follow on from this, ASUS released another set of special edition components, this time taking on the color scheme of Asuka’s EVA Unit-02, the ROG MAXIMUS Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This launch did not quite go to plan, however, as fans who bought the special edition motherboard spotted a major spelling error. Specifically, the word Evangelion was misspelled, written as “Evangenlion”, which adds a second, superfluous letter N to the word.

Apology and replacement program

Responding to disappointed customers, ASUS issued an apology, which can be read in full on the Asus ROG website. ASUS began by apologizing for ‘Any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused’.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Asus

The company goes on to note that for customers who have already installed the motherboard, the mistake is purely cosmetic and does not affect the underlying functionality of the motherboard in any way. That said, ASUS is offering to extend the warranty for the part by one year, and offering to replace the misprinted part. Affected users would need to contact their local ASUS customer service department to claim the replacement component.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The apology letter concludes with: “We understand the significance of this matter and want to assure you that we are dedicated to resolving it promptly. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact our ASUS customer service. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

None of the other components or peripherals in the same limited edition range appear to be affected by this error.