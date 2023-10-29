How to watch Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time – Is it streaming?

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time is heading to cinemas, but when, and how else can you watch this anime movie?

Despite making its debut in 1995, Neon Genesis Evangelion has continued to be one of the most popular animes of all time. The sci-fi thriller written by creator Hideaki Anno single-handedly shaped what we know as the mecha genre today. And now, the highly anticipated fourth and final film in his Rebuild of Evangelion film series is finally here.

Article continues after ad

With Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time heading to UK cinemas, fans have been chomping at the bit to see how this epic existential sci-fi story plays out. Since anime movies – meaning anime movies from anime series – can often be seen as let downs, so it was a big deal to see whether or not Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time would live up to the hype.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, this seems to be exactly the case, as the finale movie offers just as much action, horror, and heart, and the classic series does. You can read our four star review of the movie here, but where can you watch the movie? Well, read on to find out.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time has been available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday October 6, with screenings at Odeon, Picturehouse, Showcase and Vue cinemas.

Screenings and ticket links can be found at All the Anime’s official website. According to said website, “As a special cinema exclusive, attendees to all screenings will receive an exclusive Ayanami Rei / Shikinami Asuka Langley reversible mini-poster. Subject to availability.”

Article continues after ad

For International audiences, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time is also currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis for the anime movie reads: “The 4th and final installment of Rebuild of EVANGELION. Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari’s improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei wander about Japan.”

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time will be getting physical media

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time is finally coming to DVD, Blu-ray, Steelbook Blu-ray, and 4K UHD + Blu-ray Deluxe Edition as of November 20.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Anime Limited have announced that Hideaki Anno’s final chapter is making its home video debut on DVD, Blu-ray, Blu-ray Steelbook. The Steelbook Blu-ray will include the Blu-ray and DVD, as well as a Blu-ray Bonus Disc.

Plus, there will also be an AllTheAnime.com exclusive 4K UHD & Blu-ray Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition includes:

Copies of the film on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

A Blu-Ray disc of Bonus Content

28-page booklet

5 art cards

Replica poster

Steelbook packaging

You can check out our other anime coverage here.