Apple Watch SE drops to lowest-ever price in Black Friday deal with $70 off

Amazon is selling the 2022 Apple Watch SE at an all-time low price, offering a solid $70 discount on the popular wearable.

Apple’s latest Watch Series 9 is pretty impressive with an upgraded processor and double tap gestures. But not everyone requires the cutting-edge technology. For those seeking a smartwatch with essential features at a more affordable price, the 2022 Apple Watch SE remains an excellent option, especially with its current $70 discount. This marks an all-time low right before Black Friday even begins.

Article continues after ad

The wearable comes with a solid battery life and lots of sensors, including a motion sensor with support for Crash Detection. This is the steepest discount the Watch SE has seen since its launch in 2022, so don’t miss out – grab one while you can.

Article continues after ad

Apple Watch SE is great for most users

Apple

The Apple Watch SE deal is available on Amazon. The retailer has slashed $70 off the usual price tag and is offering the watch in 40mm size. You can choose from a variety of color and strap options— Starlight Aluminum with Starlight Sport Loop, Silver Aluminum with Winter Blue Sport Loop, and Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Loop.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You can also select different size options. The smartwatch features a Retina LTPO OLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness. The watch comes with loads of safety features, including Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and irregular heart rate and rhythm notifications.

As mentioned earlier, the Watch SE also automatically detects severe car crashes and calls 911 for help. The battery life of this device is quite impressive, promising 18 hours on a single charge. With light usage, you might even squeeze out more than 35 hours.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.