Apple M2 iMac rumors hot up amid claims announcement is coming soon

The Apple rumors machine has had another spanner thrown into the mix, as it appears Cupertino could be prepping new iMacs for October.

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg’s Apple insider, has reported in his newsletter that the company is planning to refresh its iMac range at the end of the month. This comes after weeks of speculation as to what Apple’s next product release would be.

The original thought was that Cupertino would release a refreshed iPad. Instead, Gurman seems to be doubling down on that Apple could announce new M2-powered iMacs at the end of the month.

Gurman’s thinking is that Apple is hosting its earnings call on November 2, and wants to get the new products in front of it. He also mentions:

“It will be the first time since 2018 that the company posts its quarterly results in November (usually it occurs in late October).

“The last time this happened, the earnings followed an iPad and Mac event on Oct. 30.”

Apple’s last edition of the iMac featured the M1 chip found in the MacBook Air and 13-inch Pro from 2020. The iMac was released in 2021 with a colorful theme, but never got an M1 Pro or Max.

iMac refresh specs could see Apple M2 Pro in new all-in-one

Gurman states that it’ll feature the M2 chip, and there’s a chance Apple includes options to upgrade to an M2 Pro. The M2 chip launched in 2022, and currently features upgraded Pro, Max, and Ultra versions, found in the Mac Pro, MacBook Pros, and Studio machines.

There are no signs of Apple launching the M3 chip with this device though, as it aims for a more casual audience with the iMac. It’s currently rumored that M3 Mac devices could launch in 2024, presumably with the refresh of MacBooks first.

Apple’s M-series chips are incredibly powerful, and even a regular M2-powered iMac is the perfect device for anyone in content creation or light, casual gaming.