Android phone returned after being stolen for not being iPhone: “We don’t want this”

Thieves returned a Washington, D.C., man’s phone after realizing it was an Android, not an iPhone, taking everything else in his pocket.

Android phones’ resale value is close to nothing as compared to iPhones, but that might not entirely be a bad thing. Last month, a man was the victim of an armed robbery in which the thieves took everything he had in his pockets, including his phone.

However, the thieves returned the phone upon realizing it was an Android and not an iPhone.

The odd incident unfolded in Northwest D.C. and was originally reported by ABC7. The robbery transpired in the 2400 block of 14th Street, NW, where the victim and his wife, were confronted by two armed men who demanded their belongings.

Even thieves prefer iPhones over Android

The Washington, D.C., couple, who requested anonymity, were in front of their apartment when approached by robbers. The wife stated that her husband insisted on meeting her outside their apartment to park her car.

She said:

“As soon as he parked the car two masked gentlemen came up to him, armed.

“They robbed him, took everything he had in his pockets, took the keys to my truck, and got in and pulled off.”

The robbers also took the husband’s phone but soon returned it after realizing it was an Android, not an iPhone.

The wife also added:

“They basically looked at that phone and was like ‘Oh, that’s an Android? We don’t want this. I thought it was an iPhone.”

Android phones, despite offering almost similar features in their respective price segments, are generally considered inferior to iPhones.

This bias towards iPhones also contributes to higher resale values compared to Android devices, potentially explaining why the thieves chose to return the phone.

While the husband got his phone back, the incident had a significant impact on the wife’s livelihood, as she seemingly worked as a delivery partner for Uber Eats and Instacart.