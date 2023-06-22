Andrew Tate offers to train Elon Musk for cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg

Andrew Tate has offered to train Elon Musk for a cage fight he’s accepted against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Shortly after it was revealed that Meta is looking at developing its own Twitter competitor, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreed to a cage fight against each other.

Zuckerberg is famously trained in Brazillian Jiu Jitsu, leaving Elon Musk as the only one without any proper training for the possible match.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who partly saw his rise to fame thanks to his kickboxing skills, has offered to give Elon Musk the training needed.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate offers to train Elon Musk in fight against Zuckerberg

Shortly after Mark Zuckerberg accepted the fight against Elon Musk, Andrew Tate took to his Twitter page to offer his services to the Tesla co-founder.

“Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honor with a strike at the enemy clan’s leader. I will train you Elon Musk. You will not lose,” Tate said in his post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The tweet has since been viewed over seven million times, amassing hundreds of comments in the process.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate was banned from Facebook and Instagram back in 2020 for misinformation, and his accounts have yet to be reinstated.

When it comes to kickboxing, it’s clear that Andrew Tate knows what he’s doing. Since he began his career, the influencer has won 76 matches and brought home his first championship in 2009.

Musk has yet to respond to the kickboxing pros offer at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.