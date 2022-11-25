AirPods Pro Black Friday offer: Save $50 on Apple’s noise-cancelling earphones

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Looking for an AirPods Pro Black Friday deal? You can save $50 on AirPods Pro Gen 2 at Best Buy this Black Friday, giving you its lowest-ever price.

AirPods are one of those gifts which have been around for the last five years. But, during shopping events like Black Friday, Apple products tend to be discounted much less than other products. However, this year, you can get $50 off the brand-new AirPods Pro Gen 2. This pair of earphones boast seamless compatibility with your iPhone, in addition to having noise-cancelling capabilities.

Why should you get this AirPods Pro Black Friday deal?

The H2 chip inside the AirPods Pro Gen 2 allows for better power efficiency, giving you more battery life when compared to its previous-generation counterpart. Additionally, you will also be able to use Apple’s U1 chip if it ever goes missing, and the same stands for each earbud. This means that you’ll be able to track your lost AirPods down, much like Apple’s AirTags.

This AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is fantastic for pretty much anyone that uses an iPhone. It’s much easier to use AirPods on an iPhone, rather than anything else. AirPods also make excellent gifts for your loved ones, they’re not too big, but they’ll make a huge impact, and inevitably be used a lot, too. But, don’t worry, these new AirPods Pro look pretty much identical to their previous-generation counterparts, but it packs brand-new features under the hood that you will not want to miss out on.

We called the AirPods Pro Gen 2 “Apple’s best earphones around” in our review, and it’d be remiss to ignore this fantastic offer. It’ll only be available for a limited time, so be sure to jump on it now, before it disappears.

