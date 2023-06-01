How to use Modern Controls in Street Fighter 6?

Modern Control in Street Fighter 6 is the brand new input system that has been introduced to make the game feel more welcome to newer players. In this input system, the traditional six-button keys have been reduced to three for ease of accessibility.

The Modern Control system allows you to perform flashy moves very easily, which new Street Fighter 6 players will find extremely attractive. However, you also end up losing out on your normals which can be a disadvantage against seasoned players.

Article continues after ad

You can also use your supers and EX Overdrives much more freely in Modern Controls. The idea of this input system is to ensure that new players do not have to struggle much when it comes to learning the game.

Here is our detailed guide to Modern Controls in Street Fighter 6 which will help you get accustomed to the system and make you battle-ready.

Contents

What are Modern Controls in Street Fighter 6?

CAPCOM Modern Controls are really good at introducing Street Fighter 6 to new players

Modern Controls have three basic inputs namely Light, Medium, and Heavy. However, as a player, you lose control over whether you punch an enemy or kick them since the buttons are reduced to half.

Article continues after ad

What you gain is the ability to spam special abilities. Modern Control has a key called Special and a second key called Assist. The Special key is used to land moves like Ryu’s Hadoken, Chun-Li’s Hundred Lightning Kicks, or Juri’s Tensenrin move with just the click of a button.

The need for directional inputs such as down-forward and others is gone. You only need to use your basic movements such as forward or backward in unison with the Special key to land certain moves like Chun-Li’s Kikoken or Ryu’s Shoryuken.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, Supers are also very easy to use as you simply need to press Medium and Heavy together to land Level 1 or Level 2 Super and Down in combination with Medium plus Heavy for Level 3 Super. Hence, you become much more consistent when it comes to using heavy-hitting moves.

Apart from that, if you want to use Overdrive EX moves, then simply press the basic directional input alongside the Special and Assist inputs.

This means you become a Super or special spamming player who can continuously use heavy moves to demolish your opponents. However, this ease of accessibility comes at a cost and this is something that you need to work around with while playing on Modern Controls.

Article continues after ad

The first is that neutrals in Street Fighter 6 are exceptionally powerful. You use your neutrals to poke enemies and break their guard. For instance, Chun-Li’s heavy punch has a huge range and you can use it to break enemies easily.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

CAPCOM Modern controls make execution easier in Street Fighter 6

However, since you lose all your neutrals with Modern Controls, your kit is limited and you will have a hard time poking opponents. The second is that Modern Controls have a 20% damage debuff. This means that you deal less damage with your specials compared to what you do while using Classic controls.

Article continues after ad

This is a trade-off for the consistency that you gain and it might or might not be worth it for players. Lastly, certain characters lose their moves in Modern controls. For instance, Chun-Li loses access to her Spinning Bird Kick in Modern Controls due to the lack of neutrals.

This makes specific characters function poorly when used in Modern Controls. On the contrary, some characters like Juri do not lose any Special Moves, which makes Modern Controls less punishing, though she still loses access to some of her neutrals.

Article continues after ad

Modern Control Inputs for Xbox Controller in Street Fighter 6

The way in which Modern Controls work in the case of a Console controller in Street Fighter 6 has been listed below.

Light Attack : X

: X Medium Attack : A

: A Heavy Attack : B

: B Special Move : Y

: Y Drive Parry : RB

: RB Drive Impact : LB

: LB Assist : RT

: RT Light+ Medium: LT (Throw)

Modern Control Inputs for Keyboard in Street Fighter 6

The button layout for Modern Controls on Keyboard for Street Fighter 6 are provided below.

Up : W

: W Back : A

: A Down : S

: S Forward : D

: D Light Attack : U

: U Medium Attack : J

: J Heavy Attack : K

: K Special Move : I

: I Drive Parry : O

: O Drive Impact : Y

: Y Assist : L

: L Light + Medium: H (Throw)

Modern Control Inputs for PlayStation in Street Fighter 6

The Modern Control inputs for PlayStation controller are provided below:

Light Attack : Square

: Square Medium Attack : Cross

: Cross Heavy Attack : Circle

: Circle Special Move : Triangle

: Triangle Drive Parry: R2

R2 Drive Impact : L2

: L2 Assist : R1

: R1 Light + Medium: L1 (Throw)

This completes our guide for Modern Controls in Street Fighter 6. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Street Fighter 6 guides at Dexerto.

Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Street Fighter 6 voice actors | Will Street Fighter 6 have microtransactions? | Will Street Fighter 6 be on Nintendo Switch? | Can you play Street Fighter 6 on Steam Deck? | Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode | Is Street Fighter 6 crossplay?