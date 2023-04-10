Street Fighter 6 is most popular fighting game at EVO before its release

Though it won’t hit stores until June, Street Fighter 6 already counts as the biggest fighting game for EVO 2023.

This year’s EVO tournament will take over Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6.

Several fighting game tournaments are on the cards, too, each one bolstered by a minimum prize pool of $25,000. And since registration kicked off in February, competitors know exactly which games will sit at the center of attention.

The full list of EVO 2023 titles includes Dragon Ball FighterZ, Guilty Gear: Strive, The King of Fighters XV, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, and Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3. Interestingly enough, it seems players already have a clear favorite.

Street Fighter 6 is the biggest game at EVO and it’s not even out

Evo closed early-bird registration for the 2023 event this past weekend and celebrated by sharing stats about which games have received the most attention from participants.

It’s clear Street Fighter 6 will constitute the marquee title for the fighting game tournament, given that it sits at the top spot in early entry standings.

Guilty Gear: Strive appears on the list at number two, with Tekken 7 rounding out the top three. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Dragon Ball FighterZ sit at fourth and fifth in the standings, respectively.

Considering the excitement surrounding Street Fighter 6’s impending release, its standing in Evo 2023’s early-bird sections hardly comes as a surprise.

Of course, the above list of most popular titles isn’t set in stone just yet. The event’s regular registration lasts from April 9 through June 9; meanwhile, late registration opens on June 10 and ends on July 11.