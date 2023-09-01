Twitch streamer hit with hilarious Starfield bug as ship takes off without them

Starfield bugs already appear to be bubbling up to the surface as one Twitch streamer found out the hard way on launch day, as a hilarious runaway ship left them stranded.

It wouldn’t be a Bethesda game with a little bit of jank. In fact, while Starfield is reportedly the studio’s smoothest game ever, many fans have even requested devs leave a little of that beloved jank intact for the sheer comedic value.

Given the extraordinary scope of the new release, with over a thousand planets to explore, dozens of unique missions, and countless systems to manipulate at will, it’s only logical that some odd quirks pop up from time to time.

Thankfully, no game-breaking bugs or progress-halting issues have been reported thus far. Instead, it’s purely been more amusing quirks, some of which have already left Twitch streamers stranded on barren planets in the most hilarious ways.

As multiple players have quickly uncovered, there appears to be an issue in Starfield when NPC-piloted ships take off. While you’re able to commandeer their spacecraft and pilot it yourself, being stuck in the cargo bay instead, can have some unique effects.

If you happen to be in the cargo hold when a ship takes off, it appears the game just boots you out automatically. Even if all doors are sealed shut, your character will be squished through the surface and launched out onto the planet or moon below.

“Yep… It’s definitely a Bethesda game and I love it,” one player said in response to the bug on Reddit.

The exact same situation was caught on stream when Twitch’s Jabo shared his early hours of the game with hundreds of fans watching along live at launch. While looting enemy corpses in the cargo bay of an NPC ship, it suddenly started its launch sequence.

“Guys, no, please! I’m on the ship,” the streamer yelled out to no avail. “What’s happening?” they said in a panicked frenzy as the spacecraft boosted out of the stratosphere, leaving them plummeting back down to solid ground.

As there’s a necessary loading screen between on-foot exploration and deep space transit, the game can’t allow players to touch the stars while standing around on a ship. You simply have to be in the pilot’s seat.

The end result is this hilarious fall back to the ground as NPCs flee from any given scene. So take these instances as a warning not to find yourself in a similar position.