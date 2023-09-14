Starfield players want Bethesda to add crucial planet exploration feature

The Starfield community is asking for a key feature to be added to the game that will allow them to track and catalog their planetary discoveries.

Starfield undeniably has a massive universe to explore. One of the joys of the game is going out into the broader star systems, finding your own discoveries, and plotting your course through the stars.

However, if you have intentions of returning to your discoveries, Starfield doesn’t do a very good job of cataloging where you’ve been. If you would like to return to a planet you have been to before, you need to remember which star system they’re in, where that star system is located, and where it’s situated in that system.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Due to this, it’s a pain for any interstellar cartographer to remember where a planet is. Unsurprisingly players of the game are asking for a change, allowing them to log the planets they’ve been to and the resources they have.

Players want to catalog their discoveries in Starfield

In a Reddit thread titled, “The fact you can’t search a database of planets you scanned in-game is a major oversight“ by user Creslin321, players have been voicing their concern about not being able to track planets they’ve been to.

Article continues after ad

Within the thread, they said: “As far as I can tell, there’s no way for me to tell the game “Hey I have found any planets that have ‘Tungsten’ and ‘Temperate.'”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“It’s kind of crazy to me that the game doesn’t have this, because it removes any real motivation I have to actually explore around space. Like, if I were building a database of planets that I could zip to for resources, or plan for outpost building, then exploration would be rewarding…but since this doesn’t happen, it really isn’t.”

Article continues after ad

Another user added: “They need some kind of “discoveries” tab. All systems in alphabetical order, symbols to denote which systems have settlements/player outposts, clicking on system changes list to all planets/bodies in the system.”

It’s not just resources either. Some players are missing huge, story-focused cities. One commenter said: “I keep losing whole ass cities. Please give me an option to select from a list.”

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, Bethesda will listen to these concerns and add some sort of tracking system for discoveries in the near future. That, or perhaps the modding community can lend a hand.