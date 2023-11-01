Starfield players praise “heartbreaking” Legacy ship logs with incredible voice acting

Audio slates found on a damaged ship in Bannoc have touched Starfield players with their powerful delivery and tragic content.

The voice acting in Starfield has certainly proven to be a mixed bag. However, if fans can count on Bethesda for one thing — it’s their capacity to deliver bracingly real stories through the process of player exploration.

Bethesda devotees have been consistently captivated by the kinds of narratives that can be found tucked away in the corners of the developer’s open-world games. These side stories — told through a combination of environmental storytelling, NPC dialogue, and written/audio logs are oftentimes what stick with players the most. One player shared a prime example of this on r/Starfield.

Starfield audio logs from abandoned Legacy ship stir players

The player levied praise at the content of audio slates scattered around a stranded ship called Legacy, which can be found in the Bannoc system. After having their engines destroyed, the Legacy crew were running low on supplies and wandering perilously towards Bannoc IV’s electromagnetic field.

So, the crew began creating a selection of haunting recordings of their last days alive. As you might expect, the final audio logs recorded by crew members abandoned in space aren’t exactly easy listening. Nor is the scene they left behind particularly pleasant. So, some viewer discretion is advised when checking out the clip from Starfield below.

While initial logs consisted of the crew attempting to adapt to their dire circumstances, they gradually lost hope as their chances of survival became increasingly slim. Crewman Baccara entirely lost faith in their ability to escape and lashed out at a crew mate saying, “I’m going to go get wasted. I suggest you do the same.”

Baccara then stole some food packs from the ship supplies and locked himself in a room on the ship. His crew left him to his own devices on the justification that “he [had] been killing morale across the ship.” When the Starfield player accessed the room, they found that Baccara had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Another crewman by the name of Osterholt died by suicide soon after. Meanwhile, Captain Liang attempted to maintain the facade of an optimistic leader. Yet, the feeling of blame weighed heavily on her: “Everyone’s looking to me for answers. Well, guess what… I don’t have them.”

Bethesda Audio logs from a derelict ship called Legacy have stunned Starfield players with their poignancy.

After supplies dwindled entirely, the only comfort crew members could find was playing games of poker together. However, following twenty days of starvation, Liang was the only one left alive. She dealt herself a hand of cards and faced her death alone.

Players on the Starfield subreddit applauded the “well voice acted” and terse moments the crew shared in the Legacy logs. Additionally, they admired how the emotional storytelling is enhanced by aspects of the environment. Some even went so far as to call the Legacy their “favorite part in the game.”

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, information and support is available from the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).