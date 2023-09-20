Starfield players joke game is “unplayable” after spotting shuttle design mix-up

Starfield players are continuing to find humor in the smallest of details. This time, one minor inaccuracy is causing players to joke that the game is “literally unplayable.”

A Reddit user pointed out that a shuttle located in the Stroud-Eklund headquarters is labeled “Discovery” when, in fact, its design closely resembles the Columbia shuttle.

The user noted, “The model has all-black triangular sections at the front of the wings, which were only present on Columbia. Funny detail I noticed.”

Article continues after ad

And in the most unlikely of reactions, another player humorously added that they own a 1/100 orbiter replica, which they brought home from the Kennedy Space Center after watching the STS-135 launch. This replica, too, is allegedly labeled “Discovery” but features Columbia’s design elements, making the in-game shuttle an “authentic recreation of an inaccurate replica.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time Starfield players have found amusement in the game’s inaccuracies. Before its release, a minor typo was spotted on the barrel of a weapon in a Starfield Direct video.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The text, intended to read “State of the Art Weapon Frame,” mistakenly read “State of the at Weapon Frame.” This led to a similar reaction from the community, with many players again jokingly stating the game was “literally unplayable.”

While minor inaccuracies certainly seem to be a trend in Starfield, they’re not as noticeable to most players as the bugs that have caused similarly hilarious reactions from players. Players have encountered various quirks, from asteroids mysteriously following their ships around to a hilarious bug that launches players into space, leaving their ship behind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bethesda, known for its expansive and intricate game worlds, has often been associated with such “janky” elements. Pete Hines, Bethesda’s head of publishing, even addressed this reputation, stating that some of these imperfections are intentional as they “embrace chaos.” He further explained that these quirks often arise from the studio’s commitment to player freedom.

After all, it’s these quirks that make Starfield a uniquely Bethesda experience.