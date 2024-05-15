Starfield players call new update “game changing” for maps

The changes to Starfield’s maps has players rejoicing after the game’s first major update released.

When it launched, Starfield’s maps were a little confusing for many people. They showed a player’s location and a quest marker, with little information about what POI’s actually were.

However, this patch has given players a much easier map to read, making exploration both easier and worthwhile. Because of this, the Starfield fanbase is nothing short of ecstatic.

A post to the game’s subreddit shows a user proclaiming that the new maps are “incredible,” going on to state that they feel the map updates “are game changers for exploration.”

Another user mentioned that the maps weren’t really on their radar when waiting for this Starfield update, but that has changed now that they’ve played it.

“I didn’t think much of the maps when I read the patch notes, but as soon as I installed the beta, I immediately found myself using them a lot,” they wrote.

Others praised the map for saving them time when trying to navigate around a city. Some are grateful for its details about POI’s when out in the wilderness.

Beforehand, the map would simply show you that a POI was there, but not inform you of what it was. This led to many instances of Starfield players working their way to its location, only to find an abandoned building without anything of importance inside.

The new map fixes this by telling players what the POI is, and the community has responded with resounding applause.

This update for Starfield’s biggest selling point has been the 60fps mode coming to the Series X, but it looks like the map changes are gaining some ground.

This also includes some extra customization for ship interiors and general bug fixes, as well.

All of the new additions seem to have impressed the fans, and it’s given them more life to blast off once again into the stars.