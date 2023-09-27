Starfield players ask Bethesda to implement important UI changes for buying resources

Starfield players are asking Bethesda to simplify the process of buying important resources from vendors in the game.

Starfield has a lot of systems layered on top of each other. From building ships to establishing outposts, there are a whole bunch of things you can do in-game that are away from the core story and loop.

One of those systems is crafting. There are a lot of things you can create and upgrade, such as improving your weapons and space suit, to making items and structures. However, you’ll need various resources to make these items.

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t track resources particularly well making this process quite frustrating. That’s why players are asking for a change from Bethesda.

Starfield players want to be able to track their resources at vendors

In a Reddit thread with over 1.5k upvotes at the time of writing, user dhekurbaba has asked for a specific UI change to help with this process. The thread is titled, “When buying resources, it would have been so much simpler if, in the corner, it showed you how much you already had of that already.” Essentially, they want a way to be able to see what resources they are running low on.

They expanded on this by saying, “Even better would be if it showed how much you had in your ship(s), your safe,”.

Bethesda Game Studios Resources can be farmed through Outposts in Starfield

Another user said, “would also love it if purchased crafting resources got delivered to your ship. You can sell straight from your ship’s inventory, why not the other way around?”

One commenter added, “They should have that for everything in inventory. It’s been bugging me since day one that they don’t”.

On that, it’d be handy if you were reminded you’re running low on healing items while shopping. If you aren’t diligent, it can be far too easy to get stuck in a bad situation without a Med Pack.

This doesn’t seem like it would be the biggest or most complex change in the game to implement. Hopefully, Bethesda will listen and implement this quality-of-life feature.

