Starfield player stunned after discovering second half of New Atlantis after 70 hours

One Starfield player has revealed that they only discovered the “second half” of New Atlantis, the game’s biggest city, after they had already played the game for over 70 hours.

Starfield was one of the biggest releases of 2023, breaking records on Xbox Game Pass and becoming one of the top titles for the Big Green Machine. With multiple areas to explore and over 100+ hours of content to dive into, players are still discovering new areas, quests, and more within the game months after launch.

However, one Starfield player took to Reddit to reveal that, after spending over 70 hours with the game, they only now discovered a massive area that many would have uncovered right away.

“Only yesterday did I realize that you can use the elevator to get down to The Well in New Atlantis. To my surprise, it’s a whole new section of the city with new characters, shops, etc.”

The Redditor then added, “I’m sure most people found this, but I wanted to share because there may be some who are missing out…It makes a little more sense now why BSG said it was their largest city yet.”

New Atlantis is located on the planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri star system. Alpha Centauri can be found near Sol and Narion on the left side of the Starmap.

If you play through the campaign New Atlantis is the first major city explored with it being visited toward the end of One Small Step, Starfield’s opening mission.

As such, many fellow Starfield players were surprised to hear that the poster had only just discovered the second half of the area given it is one of the first major locations you come across.

One fellow Redditor wrote, “That’s interesting. Usually, as soon as I get to New Atlantis one of the guards says what’s-her-face needs help tracing an electrical problem in the Well and it creates an Activity to go see her.”

The initial player replied, “I did get this activity, but the first time I tried going down there the marker led me astray and it was confusing so I bailed. I assumed it was a small maintenance room or something.”

Others also pointed out that “the Well was pretty bugged at launch” meaning that in-game glitches could be a factor for why some players were unable to fully explore New Atlantis right away.

For all the latest Starfield news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.