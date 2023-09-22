Starfield player figures out way to steal NPC clothes “Skyrim style”

Starfield is a Bethesda RPG which means it goes quite deep when it comes to freedom for players. However, one thing that has been lacking from the game is the ability to steal clothes from NPCs. As it happens, a player has managed to figure out how to do this just like they did in Skyrim.

Starfield is arguably one of the biggest RPGs out there. This game pretty much offers everything a Bethesda fan would enjoy as it provides the full scope of an all-out space exploration fantasy.

However, there is one feature that seems to be missing from the game which is stealing the clothes of NPCs. While this is not as important, it definitely plays a part in the whole Bethesda RPG fantasy. However, one player seems to have figured out how to work around this missing feature.

Starfield player finds out a unique way to steal NPC clothes

The discussion regarding this ability to steal clothes off NPCs was started by a Reddit user named Zorping. The player claimed that they have now figured out a way to solve this problem, except they suggested that “you have to be more murderous”.

The solution they suggested is to manipulate a third person in the area and make them loot everything from the dead person. Once that is done, the player can kill this third person and thereby loot the clothes of the first person.

This is not the most optimal thing to do in the game, but it seems like this is the only way this missing feature from Skyrim can be brought back. As it happens, other players joined in on the conversion in support of the one who posted this topic.

One such player commented, “That’s actually useful for me, I’ve definitely wanted to do this a few times, thanks!”. Another player commented, “How is there an option to tell NPCs what to do, but you can’t give companions orders.”

One player also commented, “Bethesda really blocked this feature behind RNG, and this is the only thing that disappointed me”.

Therefore, it seems like a lot of players wanted to try out the clothes worn by NPCs but did not know how to do it. It seems like they have finally found a solution to this problem.