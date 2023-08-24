Starfield lore about Earth, Colony Wars, more to be revealed in interesting way

Bethesda executive Pete Hines reveals that Starfield’s in-game museum will reveal lore details about Earth, the Colony Wars, and more.

Thus far, Bethesda has shared lore-related information piecemeal, trickling out details about the vast in-game universe.

Much remains shrouded in mystery, though, meaning players will have to comb through the game for answers to their myriad questions. For one, Bethesda recently unveiled a Starfield timeline that covers approximately 300 years of history, including the year in which humanity first landed on Mars.

But what happened to Earth in the Starfield universe has yet to be revealed. According to Bethesda Softworks’ Head of Publishing, Pete Hines, the game will relay this information in an interesting way.

Pete Hines confirms in-game museum will display Starfield lore

Pete Hines recently sat down for a roughly hour-long Q&A session on Bethesda’s official Deutschland Twitch channel. One Reddit user compiled a list of some of the most pertinent information Hines shared.

Notably, one such piece of news confirms that Starfield will have an in-game museum locale that players can visit in New Atlantis – located on the planet of Jemison.

Hines noted that the museum will feature a whole host of lore-based information, which should explain what happened to Earth and offer a rundown on the Colony Wars.

He couldn’t divulge too much else, so players curious about the museum and whatever other mysteries it may house will have to explore the locale for themselves.

Bethesda Softworks New Atlantis is the capital of the United Colonies.

During the sit-down, Hines also teased that companions will be judgemental, with some disapproving bad behaviors like lockpicking and the like.

He additionally touted the boost pack skill as one that makes his character feel like Iron Man. Suffice it to say, players have plenty to look forward to when Starfield finally launches on September 6.