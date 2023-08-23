Absurd Starfield gaming chair puts players in the cockpit

Xbox has announced a collaboration with Tempur to create a one-of-a-kind Starfield gaming chair that places players right in one of the game’s ships.

Starfield is almost available for gamers to dive into. The long-awaited sci-fi adventure is Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years, so it’s no wonder the company would want to celebrate in some unexpected ways.

The latest comes in the form of a special gaming chair made in collaboration with the mattress and pillow company Tempur.

Article continues after ad

The Starfield Tempur Dream Chair is currently being displayed at Gamescom, where fans can test it out for a unique Starfield experience.

Article continues after ad

Fans will have to travel to Germany or London to sit in the Starfield Tempur Dream Chair

Not to be confused with the limited-edition Starfield collaboration with Noble Chairs that is being released soon, the Starfield Tempur Dream Chair won’t be available to purchase.

Instead, it’s a one-of-a-kind “NASA-punk” design that’s made to look like the cockpit of a ship. It even has joysticks on the armrests and an entire console in front of it with various buttons and a long screen that’s sure to make players feel like they’re really operating a ship that’s flying through the galaxy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans who aren’t at Gamescom will have more chances to sit in the chair, though they’ll likely still need to travel.

Article continues after ad

According to a press release, the chair will stay in Cologne for a bit longer at the “Saturn Xperion store in Germany, before enjoying a month-long residency at the TEMPUR store in Westfield, Stratford.”

At the end of 2023, the Starfield Tempur Dream Chair will be the prize in a raffle, with all proceeds going to an unannounced charity.

Article continues after ad

While fans won’t be able to buy the Starfield gaming chair, the design itself is as charming as it is ridiculous and impractical. The chair and accompanying “console” clearly mimic the kind of retro spaceship designs that Bethesda drew inspiration when establishing Starfield’s aesthetic.

Article continues after ad

As for merch fans can actually get their hands on, the recently announced Starfield-themed Xbox Series X console wraps are available to preorder now.