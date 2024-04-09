YouTuber Deestroying suffers injury blow just days after pro football debut

After achieving his lifelong dream of playing professional football, an untimely injury will sideline famous YouTuber Deestroying for at least five weeks.

Donald De La Haye Jr., better known by his YouTube name Deestroying, earned a roster spot for the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League.

Serving as the team’s kickoff specialist, Deestroying made his professional football debut last week in a victory against the Washington Defenders.

He led all UFL kickers in yards per attempt on kickoffs, averaging 74.2 yards per kick and tallying an impressive 4.2 seconds of air time per Pro Football Focus.

Deestroying didn’t attempt a field goal in the opening contest but hoped to get on the scoreboard in week two. Alas, an injury to the star kicker has thwarted all momentum.

Following one of Deestroying’s kickoffs, he flew down the field to lay a big hit on the returner. A loud thud was heard on the ESPN broadcast as he attempted the tackle.

Deestroying successfully brought the ball carrier down, but he got up slowly and jogged off the field. After the game, the Brahmas placed their star kicker on the injured reserve list.

Per UFL rules, Deestroying will be on the shelf for at least five weeks. While his exact injury is still unclear, it’s severe enough to force him out of action for the next month.

Brahmas fans shared their disappointment online, while superstar NFL quarterback Kyler Murray offered some positive words for Deestroying.

Deestroying had only one and a half games to prove he isn’t a “publicity stunt” for San Antonio. He accomplished this by winning over several of his doubters, including PFN’s James Larsen.

Sporting a larger-than-life personality, Deestroying already had a growing YouTube account with nearly 100k subscribers when he arrived at UCF as a special teams ace.

However, per the NCAA rules at the time, college athletes were not permitted to earn money from their name, image, or likeness.

Deestroying chose to keep making YouTube videos, subsequently giving up his scholarship to UCF. Now, he is one of the most popular sports YouTubers in the world.

He has 5.83 million subscribers, and his videos consistently fetch millions of views on YouTube and TikTok. Tyreek Hill and Cam Newton are only a couple examples of the current and former NFL players who have appeared on his channel.

If Deestroying misses the minimum of five weeks, that puts the 27-year-old on pace to return for the final three games of the UFL regular season for his undefeated Brahmas.