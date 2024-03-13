Kate Abdo finds unlikely ally after controversial Jamie Carragher loyalty jibe

Former Sky Sports presenter, Richard Keys, has come to the defence of Kate Abdo in the wake of Jamie Carragher’s controversial comment regarding her loyalty to her boyfriend – much to the surprise of fans on social media.

Abdo and Carragher were joined alongside Thierry Henry and Micah Richards for CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage of Arsenal vs Porto.

After the Gunners confirmed their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition, Carragher seemingly questioned Abdo’s relationship with boyfriend Malik Scott.

Keys, who resigned as a Sky presenter after making sexist comments about a female referee, took to social media to call out Carragher’s remark.

Keys slams Carragher for Abdo loyalty jibe

“I think Kate Abdo is a top pro,” he wrote. “I’ve no idea what Carragher is insinuating but he crossed the line again. How many more times?

“That show is like so many more these days – too ‘pally’. It was an accident waiting to happen. Abdo deserves much better.”

It did not take long, however, before people started to point out the irony in Keys’ statement given his own previous comments.

Keys and Andy Gray were the faces of Sky’s Premier League coverage from its inception until 2011.

The pair were axed from the broadcaster after several recordings were leaked that picked up sexist and derogatory remarks about female referee Sian Massey and other female figures in the industry.

After seeing Keys stand up for Abdo, football fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy on display.

What did Jamie Carragher say?

During the final part of CBS’ coverage of Arsenal vs Porto, the former Liverpool man told Abdo that she should put on an Arsenal shirt. Abdo declined, stating that she was “loyal” to her club, Manchester United.

Carragher then said: “[Loyal] To who? Not to Malik.” The remark caused Abdo to snap back, exclaiming: “What? Why would you even say that?”

The 46-year-old tried to laugh the remark off by suggesting “he [Malik] hasn’t had a mention in the show yet”, but the tension was palpable.

