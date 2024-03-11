Jamie Carragher accuses Micah Richards of being a secret Arsenal fan

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has teased former Man City player and fellow Sky Sports pundit, Micah Richards, accusing him of being a secret Arsenal fan.

Following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Man City at Anfield on Sunday, March 10, just one point separates the top three.

Arsenal are ahead of Liverpool at the top of the league on goal difference alone, with Man City one point behind in third.

Like many fans, Carragher and Richards found themselves debating who they believe will go on to lift the Premier League trophy in May.

Carragher accuses Richards of being Arsenal fan

“If City had lost today, I would have said Arsenal”, Richards told Sky Sports over who he felt would win the league, to which Carragher responded: “Arsenal? If Liverpool would have won? Really?”

“I just thought with the momentum,” Richards continued before Carragher joked: “You’re an Arsenal fan aren’t you?”

As laughter erupted in the studio, Richards quipped back: “You’re an Evertonian!”

Despite the light-hearted nature of the debate, there is no denying the tension that currently surrounds the competition at the top of the league.

Premier League table after Liverpool vs Man City

Position Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Arsenal 28 20 4 4 +46 64 2 Liverpool 28 19 7 2 +39 64 3 Man City 28 19 6 3 +35 63

Carragher went on to explain why he felt a draw between Liverpool and City was the perfect result for the Gunners.

“If you’re Arsenal and you were watching today, you’re probably thinking that the best possible result for you is a draw,” he said.

“If you’re Liverpool and you’re watching Arsenal play Man City in a few weeks’ time, you’re thinking the same thing.

“I think from their points of view, they’re still trying to chase down City. They’re still the team to beat. They have to find the points to beat them, but City’s next four or five games are tough.

“Even though Arsenal are on top, I think Liverpool would still rather see them win over City because I think City’s last five or six games of the season will be ones they get maximum points in.

“If they don’t drop points in the next few weeks, I think they’ll be really tough to stop.”

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Man City on March 31, in their next game after the international break.

Liverpool, meanwhile, host Brighton at Anfield in the earlier kick-off that day as Jurgen Klopp’s side can move back to the top of the league – albeit for perhaps just a few hours should Arsenal claim victory over City.