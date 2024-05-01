Sports

Beekeeper goes viral after removing dangerous swarm of bees at MLB game

Matthew Legros
Blue Sky Pest Control beekeeper Matt Hilton on the field at Chase Field on April 30, 2024.Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks were five minutes away from taking the field for their regular season matchup when something unexpected happened.

A swarm of thousands of bees made the top of the netting behind home plate their meeting grounds. This inconvenience caused a delay to the start of the game at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Needing a quick fix to the hazardous situation behind home plate, Diamondbacks VP of Ballpark Operations Mike Rock reached out to Blue Sky Pest Control beekeeper Matt Hilton.

Hilton received a standing ovation from the Diamondbacks’ crowd as a cart brought him onto the field. He swiftly removed the bees and afterward hilariously took off his bee suit hood, inviting more cheers from the 28,667 attendees.

The man of the hour even threw out the ceremonial first pitch, which is quite the honor in the baseball world. MLB fans loved every bit of Hilton’s heroics and made the moment go viral online.

After the event unfolded, Hilton was interviewed on the field and reflected on leaving his son’s tee-ball game to answer the call. He said that throwing the first pitch was “pretty awesome” and touched on the response from the fans.

“I thought I was here to just take care of a bee problem,” Hilton said. “People were pretty hyped up. It was pretty cool.”

The Diamondbacks gave their fans more reason to cheer as they went on to defeat the Dodgers 4-3. That victory evened up their three-game regular season series at one win apiece.

About The Author

Matthew Legros

Matthew graduated from Brooklyn College in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communications. In the past, he's written for Heavy Sports, Sports Illustrated, and SB Nation. On top of penning scripts for Empire Sports Media, Matthew covers the latest NBA, NFL and Boxing news for Dexerto. His expertise lies in basketball, with a personal passion for track-and-field. You can contact him at matthew.legros@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Sean O'Malley (left) and Alexandre Pantoja (right).
MMA
Sean O’Malley hits back at Alexandre Pantoja with knockout sparring claim
Matthew Legros
Beta Squad vs AMP
Sports
How to watch Beta Squad vs AMP football match: Stream, players & more for YouTube all-star game
Matt Hobkinson
Jaime Munguia, of Mexico, celebrates after defeating Liam Smith, of England, in the WBO junior middleweight title boxing bout Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Boxing
Jaime Munguia boxing record: Canelo Alvarez fight threatens undefeated career
Matthew Legros
R-Truth hilariously confuses IShowSpeed for another well-known Logan Paul companion on WWE Raw.
Wrestling
WWE star R-Truth trolls IShowSpeed by confusing him with another famous streamer
Hunter Haas

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.