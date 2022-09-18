Ukrainian esports club B8 announced partnership with crypto platform Esportsbet.io

A Ukrainian esports club B8 forged a partnership with crypto betting platform Esportsbet.io. Under the contract, the betting partner becomes the organization’s title sponsor, receiving exclusive media rights to the club’s rosters and digital assets.

In addition, Danylo “Dendi” Ishutin, Dota 2 pro player and founder of B8 esports, becomes the ambassador of Esportsbet.io’s brand.

The main goal of the partnership is to support Esportsbet.io in building genuine relationships with the gaming community by conducting various media activities focused on esports.

B8 Esports and Dendi are going to create joint content projects and activities for esports fans.

“ESB is excited to partner with a team just as committed to elevating the esports viewing and competitive experience as we are.

B8’s aspirations are well aligned with ours and we resonate with their resiliency and ability to adapt despite the unparalleled setbacks.”

Dendi, Founder of B8 Esports

“It’s been pretty tough five months both for me personally and our org’s team. We’re pivoting our organisation to the global esports market, building an international brand.

We sincerely appreciate ESB’s for their support and belief in our vision — I feel we’re on the same page and I’m sure it will be mutually beneficial long-term partnership. We’re going to utilize all the experience we have to help ESB to build strong community of gamers and esports fans.”