Evil Geniuses announce Thunderpick as CSGO sponsor

Evil Geniuses have partnered with Thunderpick as the newest esports sponsor for their CS:GO teams.

As one of the oldest esports organizations, Evil Geniuses’ success in CS:GO has waned in recent years.

Since returning to CS:GO in 2019 EG has won several tournaments, but they have come up empty since their last first-place finish at ESL One: Cologne in 2020.

But Evil Geniuses are hoping that the 2023 circuit will be more successful, and they are hoping their newest partnership will be the first step towards success.

Article continues after ad

Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses partners with crypto betting platform Thunderpick

In a press release, EG has confirmed to Dexerto a new partnership with the leading online crypto betting platform, Thunderpick.

Thunderpick, which brands itself as a crypto betting platform “made by gamers for gamers,” allows viewers to bet on live esports events in League of Legends, CS:GO, Dota 2, and Overwatch.

By entering this partnership, Thunderpick will become the “Marquee Partner” for both of Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO teams. Their partnership with Evil Geniuses Gold also represents the first official sponsorship of a women’s CS:GO team.

Article continues after ad

In a statement, EG CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson explained why Thundertalk was the ideal partner for the organization.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We are excited to partner with Thunderpick, a brand that shares our passion for creating innovative experiences for esports fans…Thunderpick’s commitment to ensuring a reliable and inventive betting environment will offer a new arm of engagement during events.”

Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy for Thunderpick concurred with Jameson’s sentiments.

“Thunderpick is committed to supporting and growing players’ opportunities to succeed not only as players, but as creators and individuals, and this partnership marks a key milestone in our efforts to foster a larger and more diverse community within esports and gaming more broadly. We look forward to leveraging our platform and offering exciting new experiences for CS:GO fans while also introducing our brand to a wider audience.”

Article continues after ad

Evil Geniuses are set to IEM Dallas 2023, which begins on May 29.