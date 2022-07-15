Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani reveals favorite Spider-Man & dream MCU team-up

Cameron Frew . 1 hour ago

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has revealed her favorite Spider-Man actor, as well as who she’d like to team up with down the line in the MCU.

Vellani is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest, fresh-faced star. With Ms. Marvel, she’s proven herself to be a natural, if not better than some of her more established superhero peers.

The Disney+ show has been a near-universal hit with critics, both for its Muslim representation and its smaller-scale, sweet storytelling, and it is now ranking as one of the best shows in the franchise.

With the first season concluding this week, Vellani is now looking ahead. And if she ever met Spider-Man on-screen, we know who she’d pick.

Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani picks her favourite Spider-Man

Following the release of the Ms. Marvel season finale, which featured a jaw-dropping reveal about Kamala and teased the plot of The Marvels, Vellani took part in a Reddit AMA.

Among the many, many questions, one fan asked her to choose her favorite Spider-Man. “I’m emotionally attached to Tobey, but I love all of them,” she replied.

Sony Pictures Tobey Maguire returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s unclear whether we’ll ever see Tobey Maguire don his Spidey suit for another spin. He returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, and he didn’t seem totally averse to coming back again in interviews.

Sam Raimi, who returned to the Marvel world with Doctor Strange 2, told Fandango that another Spider-Man MCU movie with Maguire “sounds beautiful” but he’s not pursuing it right now.

Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani reveals dream MCU team-up

Vellani also revealed which hero she’d love to see an on-screen team-up with in the MCU’s future.

Also during the AMA, another fan asked: “Do you have any stories from the comics in mind that you would want/hope to adapt in the future?”

She replied: “I would love to see a Kamala/Wolverine dynamic in the MCU. Also there is a really cool story where Kamala fights the shocker and Bruno ends up seeing all of her possible futures and that makes me really emotional every time I read it.”

Given the X-Men haven’t been introduced in the MCU yet, beyond Patrick Stewart’s cameo as Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, it’ll likely be a while before we see Kamala hanging out with Wolverine.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Kingsman star Taron Egerton confirmed he’d met with Marvel Studios about joining the MCU, with many believing it to be with regards to Wolverine. “Hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot,” he said.

Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney+ now.