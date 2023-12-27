Metro Boomin trolls Spider-Man 2 fans as he complains about the boring intro

Well-known producer Metro Boomin is in the offseason between albums and has taken up Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and he’s gone viral with his early experience with the game.

Spider-Man 2 launched back in October to stellar reviews, with fans loving the double dosage of Spider-Men, Venom’s appearance, and a large concrete jungle to swing through.

That said, Spider-Man 2 wasn’t without its faults. There’s been plenty of ire across Reddit and socials, with issues pointing out missing features and certain story beats falling flat.

Going off the latter sentiment, Metro Boomin has taken up the game, and also found himself a bit bored with an early in-game segment. Note, spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to follow…

Metro Boomin bored with Peter’s housekeeping segment

2023 has been a big year for producer Leland Tyler Wayne, aka Metro Boomin. Most notably, he lent his talents to create the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse while also voicing Metro Spider-Man in the movie.

With some downtime now available, he’s been trying Spider-Man 2. In a series of tweets, he showed he started the game and shared his early progress with fans.

After the explosive intro against the Sandman, the game slows down to focus on Peter’s life after Aunt May’s death. This scene involves cleaning up the house, which Metro Boomin clearly wasn’t a fan of.

While some simply found it funny, some were less kind. Many players took the post seriously, with comments criticizing Metro for ‘hating’ on the game.

Metro’s read the responses, and so followed up with a tweet clarifying his stance on Spider-Man 2. He explained he was only trolling and that he loves story games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2.

Besides defending himself from the masses, this follow-up post opened the floodgate for more discussion with fans. Metro spoke on his views of Ghost of Tsushima, which he loved, and how he was waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 to iron itself out before he played it.

Here’s hoping Metro will slide Peter a couple dollars so he can pay off the house.