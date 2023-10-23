Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 reveals even Peter Parker can’t escape housing crisis

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans have flooded a new Reddit thread after a user posted an in-game image of Peter Parker’s overdue rent fees, this moment sparking a great sense of relatability in gamers all across the world.

The new Spider-Man 2 game is already making waves in the industry. Despite only having just launched, players have already finished the main story with massive leaks flooding the internet.

In Dexerto’s review of the game we wrote that, “When Insomniac taps into the heart of its subject matter, be that Peter or Miles, it’s glorious. Being a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is compelling. You’re equally important in saving the world or helping someone cross the street, a dichotomy this game understands beautifully.”

Part of what makes the game a hit is the attention to detail and the way it balances the epic fights and superhero content with humanity. In the case of Peter Parker, managing to support himself financially while swinging around and saving the day is a massive plot point of the game.

As a result, players have taken to Reddit to discuss how, just like regular people, Spider-Man himself even struggles to pay his rent and stay on top of his finances. In a new Reddit post, one gamer captioned the new thread, “housing market is f**ked in Spider-Man too.”

The thread then includes a caption of Peter holding up a notice for overdue rent, revealing that the webslinger pays almost $5,000 monthly and is behind in a payment. The post has been flooded with comments from fans of the game, all expressing the relatability of the moment.

In particular, Peter’s struggles also come into play in regard to the tension between himself and his partner MJ.

One user wrote, “And then failing journalist MJ is like ‘I can cover it no problem,’ while another added “House hunters vibe. He’s a tutor that just got fired and she’s a struggling journalist who’s last book sold 14 copies. Their budget is $800,000.”

For all the latest Spider-Man 2 related content, including guides and news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.