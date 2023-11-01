Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players uncover easter egg that changes if you’re Peter or Miles

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players are impressed that menu mission text changes based on whether someone is playing as Peter or Miles.

The narrative twists, big reveals, and engrossing boss battles have received plenty of praise since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launched.

However, players are also taking time to point out the game’s smaller details, its tear-jerker side missions, hilarious conversations between NPCs, and all the rest.

And as time goes on, some people are finding even more things to gush about in Insomniac’s latest opus. One such detail that’s making the rounds concerns the mission text players can read in the game’s menu.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans notice neat changes when playing as Peter or Miles

In a series of screenshots, Reddit user NextNinjaa pointed out that even mission text changes based on Peter’s and Miles’ point of view.

For example, if a player completes the Tombstone mission as Peter, the menu text is written from his POV. If users hop into the menu when playing as Miles and read up on the same mission, the text will talk about Miles feeling left out for not getting to participate.

The same applies to main missions later in the story once the Symbiote starts affecting Pete’s behavior. In the “Wake Up” quest, Pete’s text mentions how he’s forgetting things. Meanwhile, the mission text for Miles questions the suit’s origin.

As expected, comments in the thread show fans are nothing short of impressed by the smaller differences between playing Peter and Miles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Players also pointed out that similar changes can be spotted when playing as MJ or viewing the Photo Ops images.

But this incredible attention to detail has bugged some, though, given that the sequel lacks character bios. “All that and yet, no character bios,” reads one comment that’s been upvoted two dozen times.

One person wondered if the menu text changes could explain why character bios didn’t make the cut. Someone else argued the easy solution for this would be to “write it from MJ’s perspective.”

Either way, it’s neat that players are still uncovering new details in a game that’s been analyzed from top to bottom countless times.