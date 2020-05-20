What Doomguy, Sora, 2B & more would look like as Kirby in Smash Ultimate

With many Super Smash Bros Ultimate fans requesting Kingdom Hearts’ Sora and Nier’s 2B among others as DLC fighters, a talented artist showcased what they’d look like if absorbed by Kirby.

Since the very first Smash Bros game back on the Nintendo 64, Kirby has been able to gain his opponents’ powers by absorbing them with his neutral B attack. Each time he does so, the pink fighter gets a new hat on his head to indicate the character he just inhaled and copied.

This has continued with each new Smash game, and with Ultimate’s roster being the franchise’s largest yet, Kirby has more hats than he could possibly know what to do with.

'Franmm127' on Twitter, has created a wealth of crossover-themed art - and there’s no better crossover than Super Smash Bros Ultimate, where characters from almost any title can enter Nintendo’s flagship fighter. Thus, it comes as little surprise that the artist decided to reimagine Kirby after absorbing some popular DLC candidates.

The adorable artwork consists of nine new versions of Kirby, each with their own charm. The top row features Nier Automata’s 2B, Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes and the ever-popular and rumored DLC Dante from Devil May Cry.

In the middle row, Francis turned Kirby into Doomguy, Sora from Kingdom Hearts (who sadly most likely won’t be coming to Smash) and Crash Bandicoot, who is also rumored to be part of Fighters pass Volume 2.

Finally, the last row turns Kirby into Geno from Super Mario RPG, Shantae and Ryu Hayabusa.

The art was extremely well-received on Twitter. earning over 2,000 retweets and neatly 10,000 likes.

With so many fan-favorite DLC fighters floating about in the game's community, it’s hard to imagine a world where some of them don’t join the battle - especially with there only being five-character spots left after the ARMS fighter is released.

While we still have no confirmation on who the ARMS fighter will be, a recent leak has suggested that it will be Spring Man, graduating from Assist Trophy status, and will be revealed on June 16 to mark the three year anniversary of ARMS on Switch.