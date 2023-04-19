Upcoming Smash Ultimate Pyra and Mythra amiibo unlocks new Swordfighter content

Nintendo announced that a special amiibo double pack for Smash Ultimate fighters Pyra and Mythra will unlock new in-game content.

Pyra and Mythra were among the final fighters revealed for Smash Ultimate and feature the unique gameplay mechanic of allowing players to transform between the two.

The Aegis have proven to be very popular in competitive play, having been picked up by many top players including MkLeo, Sparg0 and Shuton, albeit as strong secondaries to complement their mains.

Now, ahead of the amiibo release on July 21, Nintendo revealed that each amiibo will be able to unlock a special weapon skin in their home series.

Pyra Mythra Smash Ultimate amiibo unlocks new in-game content

According to an announcement post by Nintendo, the upcoming amiibos will have a special use with Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Each amiibo will unlock access to a unique sword weapon exclusively for characters using the Swordfighter class.

“All players will be able to unlock both Aegis Sword weapon skins after meeting a condition within a patch that will be released in the future,” Nintendo added.

This news happens to coincide with the final Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC “Future Redeemed,” which launches on April 25.

Is a Sora amiibo next?

Once this pack is released, however, there will be one notable character missing from the Smash amiibo collection: Sora.

Nintendo Sora doesn’t have an amiibo just yet.

So far, Nintendo has yet to comment on a possible Sora Smash amiibo, and given how it was a miracle the Kingdom Hearts ended up in the game to begin with, it’s not clear if he will ever get one.

We’ll have to see if Nintendo worked something out with Disney to make it happen, but until then, players must make do by picking up the Ageis pack later this summer.