Sumabato SP Ultimate: Smash streams, schedule, players, more

Many of Japan’s best Smash players will collide this weekend at Sumabato SP with the world’s top pro, Steve main acola, looking to maintain his dominance.

It’s no secret now that Japan has emerged as the top Smash Ultimate region on the planet with the largest amount of elite players. As such, Sumabato SP is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year without needing much in the way of international talent.

The major tournament from Osaka features many of the top players Japan has to offer with #1 ranked acola and #3 Miya in attendance. Other standouts include the best Yoshi player, the appropriately named Yoshidora, Ryu main Asimo, and Samus sensation Yaura.

Will acola be able to hold on against the rising Miya or will someone else shock the tournament by edging out a victory? We won’t have long to find out.

How to watch Sumabato SP Ultimate

Unlike most events, Sumabato SP Ultimate is doing things a bit differently by having round robin pools on Saturday followed by top 128 on Sunday.

You can watch the tournament unfold on the Sumabato YouTube channel. If you end up missing the event, don’t fret. VODs will also be hosted once the tournament wraps up.

The action kicks off at 11 AM JST on Saturday, September 16 with qualifying rounds that will run until the end of the day at 8 PM.

On Sunday, Top 128 begins bright and early at 10:45 AM and will run until Top 8 kicks off at 4:30 PM, which translates to 3:30 AM EST/12:30 AM PST.

Top 8 is scheduled to last about three hours, so be sure to get that coffee brewing to help stay up late or wake up early.

The results of this tournament could go a long way in determining who walks away as the top-ranked player at the end of the year, so be sure to tune in and watch the action unfold.

