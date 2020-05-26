Smash Ultimate 'leak' resurfaces showing new EarthBound fighter in action

A Smash Ultimate “leak” showing off a new EarthBound fighter has resurfaced, along with rumors that Mother 3 could finally be coming to North America on Nintendo Switch.

The “leaked” image shows off Mario and a new fighter on the Final Destination stage, both without having received any damage.

Upon a closer glance, the character appears to be Porky Minch, the main antagonist of Mother 3. Just like Bowser JR, Porky is inside a mech, although his is spider-like.

Like most leaks, this one should be taken with a grain of salt, especially as the image is incredibly blurry, with users on 4chan debating its legitimacy.

As it turns out, the image first surfaced back in July of 2019 and was posted on Reddit by user 'GRMN_CPT_Ginger,' who asked if the photo was just “another fake floating around?”

Fighters Pass Volume 2 had its lineup decided long before it was announced, so while it’s possible that the leak could be legitimate and early development footage, this could also easily be a faked image that had seen the light of day, once more.

That said, a new Earthbound character could make a lot of sense if Mother 3 is actually coming to Nintendo Switch. An EarthBound fighter would help hype up that game’s release through Smash.

So, even if this leak itself is fake, you shouldn’t count out a new EarthBound fighter just yet - at least, not until Nintendo or Sakurari himself says otherwise.

Mother is one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, despite being relatively obscure in North America, with its second game, Earthbound, receiving critical acclaim from SNES audiences.

So far, the only confirmed franchise to have a character in Fighters Pass Volume 2 is ARMS, with that fighter set to be revealed and released sometime in June.

One rumors has suggested the reveal with be on June 16, on the anniversary of ARMS release on Switch. It's unclear if yet another fighter will be showcased during that announcement.