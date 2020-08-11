Crash 4 Nintendo Switch leak fuels Smash Ultimate fighter speculation

A new leak suggesting that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be headed to the Nintendo Switch is fueling rumors that the character will be joining Smash Ultimate as a DLC fighter.

On August 7, Twitter user SunwerPrower posted a screenshot taken from the Crash 4 website. When inspecting the page’s HTML code, they discovered that there is a section that directly lists the Nintendo Switch as a platform the game will be released on.

Since then, Activision have removed the Switch portion from the HTML code, but it’s still a fairly good indication that Crash 4 will eventually be coming to the Nintendo console.

Officially, anyway, the game has still yet to be confirmed to be coming to Switch, with the title still slated to be released on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 2, 2020.

THEY REMOVED IT!



That was fast, but this means there might be some truth to it :)



Switch code still available on Wayback Machine: https://t.co/AoaS3JRYUm — Pridify Gaming (@prid_outing) August 10, 2020

That all said, the leak has also resulted in Smash Ultimate fans trying to “connect the dots” so to speak and believe it’s possible there could be something special planned for if and when the port is announced.

The new theory suggests that when Crash 4 is revealed to be coming for Nintendo Switch, Crash Bandicoot will also be announced as a DLC fighter.

Of course, it’s all just speculation. Past leaks for Crash coming to Smash haven’t panned out. Notably, a “leaker” who correctly predicted Fire Emblem’s Byleth as DLC five also claimed Crash would be next in line. However, that spot ended up going to ARMS’ Min Min.

👀👀🔥🔥 — Crash Bandicoot for Smash Bros. (@CrashForSmashU) August 10, 2020

Crash has been a popular fighter candidate for quite some time. The character topped a massive fighter poll conducted by Source Gaming where he received 1,190 votes, edging out Super Mario RPG’s Geno, Doomguy, and even Kingdom Hearts’ Sora.

There are still five DLC characters left as part of Fighters Pass Volume 2, so it’s certainly likely that Crash could be one of them. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for everyone’s favorite orange bandicoot.