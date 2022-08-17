Smash Ultimate fans build character tier list based on wins against MkLeo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a huge roster of characters, but some are far more viable in competitive matches than others. With this in mind, Smash Ultimate fans have created a tier list based on the number of times each fighter has defeated Smash Pro MkLeo.

Despite frustrations from the community over Nintendo’s support, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate still has a passionate competitive scene. While the game was pulled from EVO 2022 in favor of MultiVersus, plenty of fans still love to see the best players go head to head.

Not only does watching competitive Smash help regular players pick up useful tips to improve their game, it also shows them which of the fighter’s huge roster of 89 characters are the most viable.

With this in mind, a Smash Ultimate player created a tier list based on how many wins each character has secured against one of the game’s all-time greats.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters ranked on wins vs MkLeo

Twitter user CodyChains placed every single Smash Bros. Ultimate character into a definitive tier list, based on the number of times each one had beaten MkLeo.

The Mexican Smash pro is considered by many to be the best Ultimate player on the circuit, winning around 35 major tournaments across Wii U and the 2018 game. In fact, MkLeo didn’t place below second in offline competitions for almost three years between 2019 and 2022.

With such an impressive record, it’s hardly a surprise that no character on CodyChains’ list managed to hit double figures in terms of wins.

It’s worth noting that these stats only take offline matches into account, and each win indicates a set instead of an individual game.

Check out the complete tier list below.

Way out in front was Wario, along with Daisy and Peach who have all managed to earn nine wins. These characters have proved to be some of the best Smash Ultimate and are regularly used in tournaments.

Just behind on five wins is Palutena and Zero Suit Samus, followed by Pikachu and Min on four. Then, you have the likes of Steve, Diddy Kong, and R.O.B on between one and three wins.

Perhaps the most amazing revelation from the list is that 59 of the game’s characters have never managed to score a win again MkLeo, including some heavy hitters like Kazuya, and Kirby who is a popular choice for new players.

So, if you’re new to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or are looking for a new main, then consider switching to Wario or one of the other fighters in the upper tiers of this list. If they’re strong to give a Smash Ultimate veteran a problem, then they’re definitely worth taking the time to learn.