Prominent Smash Ultimate leaker shares new info on ARMS DLC fighter

A well-known Smash Ultimate leaker with a history of accurate information has resurfaced to share new details on the upcoming ARMS fighter and potentially some future DLC down the line.

Vergeben, a leaker who had information about multiple Smash Ultimate characters before they’d been revealed including several DLC fighters has been relatively quiet about the ARMS content until now.

Sabi, a fellow leaker, posted on their discord about new details they’d heard from Vergeben. Additionally, Vergeben’s DMs made their way onto 4chan and contain similar info to what Sabi had discussed on Discord.

The main take away is that, like some rumors have suggested, the upcoming ARMS fighter will be similar to that of Bowser JR and Hero in that the alternate costumes count as different fighters.

“My main source has finally started to get a little more chatty again,” the leaked DMS read. “So I sent some things their way to look into.”

According to Vergeben, the ARMS fighter will consist of Spring Man, Ribbon Girl, and Min Min. There may even be other ARMS skins, though he’s unsure and is still looking into it.

The multiple fighter rumor isn’t exactly new, as it did emerge on 4chan earlier, but hearing it come from Veregen definitely adds some credibility.

This is good news for anyone wanting more ARMS characters than just the one, though it’s unlikely they will have unique move sets.

Vergeben also explained how Mario Kart 9’s release got pushed back because of ongoing world events, a new 2D Metroid game will be revealed soon as well as Dynasty Warriors 10.

He also seemed to back up an earlier claim made by fellow leaker Tanmsut that a sequel to The World Ends With You game will be announced soon.

Additionally, he claimed that Tekken’s Heihachi will be a guest character in “something” soon, but didn’t elaborate. Is it possible that Smash could be getting yet another fighting game superstar to battle with Ryu, Ken, and Terry Bogard as part of Fighters Pass Volume 2?

While this is all interesting news, Sabi did warn that they’re not sure Vergeben is correct about most of the details.

Speaking with Dexerto, Sabi claimed that the leaker “keeps to DMs about things he’s not entirely sure of, sometimes.”

Only time will tell if this new information ends up being accurate, but as far as ARMS goes, we won’t have much longer to wait as the reveal and release is scheduled for some time in June. The rumored date is June 16 - the three-year anniversary of ARMS’ launch on Switch.