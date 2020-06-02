Nintendo Smash Ultimate amiibo website hints at new DLC fighter

A new amiibo on the Nintendo website could be a great indicator for figuring out the identity of an upcoming Smash Ultimate DLC fighter.

The page for Smash Bros Ultimate compatible amiibos lists characters in alphabetical order, but in between Sonic and Toon Link, there is a blank space that simply reads “Nintendo game” and “coming soon.”

This is a very interesting placement as it would seem like whoever the amiibo is for, their name would have to come after Sonic and before Toon Link. Given the fact that an ARMS fighter is scheduled to be revealed in June, this may help narrow down the possibilities.

Out of the ARMS roster, the only two characters that could possibly fit in that spot are Spring Man and Springtron.

It’s unclear, as of yet, who the ARMS fighter will be, but some ‘leaks’ have suggested that Spring Man will be upgraded from an Assist Trophy to a fully-playable character. So, the fact that there’s an amiibo spot that appears perfectly positioned for him is either a crazy coincidence or some sharp foreshadowing.

One leak even claimed that while Spring Man will be the main ARMS fighter, his alternate costumes will function similarly to that of Bowser Junior, with each color being a different Koopa Kid.

It’s rumored that the ARMS fighter reveal will be on June 16, to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the game’s release on Switch. However, there’s been no indication that is the case yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Of course, it’s always possible that the amiibo spot will be for a pre-existing fighter. One such character who has yet to have an amiibo is Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard and he would also fit perfectly in-between Sonic and Toon Link.

Another theory is that the amiibo could be for a fighter coming in a future Challenger Pack, in which case, Spyro the Dragon is a very real possibility.

In any case, the only thing we know for sure is that a new fighter from ARMS is scheduled to be revealed and released sometime in June, but whether another DLC character is announced during the same presentation remains a mystery.