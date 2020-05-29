Credible Smash Ultimate leaker hints at TWEWY sequel or new DLC fighter

A Smash Bros Ultimate leaker with a credible history may just dropped a major clue towards the identity of a future DLC fighter, or possibly a new The World Ends With You game.

Forum user Tansut, who posts on both Resetera and Neogaf, was responsible for leaking Final Fantasy 7’s Cloud back during the Smash Wii U days, and that Dragon Quest’s Hero was future DLC.

Now, the leaker seems to have suggested that a future character joining the battle will be from The World Ends With You, though it’s a bit complicated.

In a Smash Ultimate DLC discussion thread on Resetera, a post chain began with user RochHoch writing, “So The World Ends With You seems to be getting.... something before long. All aboard the Neku for Smash train.”

Next, another user, Garrod_Ran chimed in saying, “TWEWY has been getting a whole lot of ‘something’ for years now and it's always soul-crushing. I just want a proper second game.”

After this, Tansut chimed in adding some major fuel to the speculation fire.

“Your soul won’t be crushed eventually,” he wrote, seemingly suggesting that either The World Ends With You will be getting a long-awaited sequel, or that the series will see a future rep in Smash Ultimate.

Some signs did point to the latter though as Tansut linked to an older post of his from October of 2019 saying, “Would the world end with you all if someone were to directly leak something in this thread? It can wait until next year if that’s the case, and it’s not like it only would be relevant to just this console eventually anyway.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqy444_Cfyk

He went on to note that since that post he hasn’t learned anything since, and was “REALLY out of the loop on stuff like when/where we’ll learn about it.”

The World Ends With You is an action RPG by Square Enix released on the DS and later ported to the Switch. The game and art style was inspired by Kingdom Hearts.

With Disney apparently preventing Sora from coming to Smash, TWEWY’s protagonist Neku Sakuraba could be the next best thing as their designs are similar.

Hopefully we end up getting some news soon, but with all rumors, take this with a grain of salt. At least in this case, however, Tansut has a history of accurate leaks.

The next fighter coming to Smash was announced to be from the ARMS franchise with their full reveal and release planned for sometime in June. It’s definitely possible that the next fighter is announced during that presentation as well.