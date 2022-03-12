Smash World Tour returns for 2022: Dates, prize pool & more

Smash World Tour has announced a mighty return for 2022, after remaining absent from the competitive scene for two years.

For Super Smash Bros players, the majorly coveted Smash World Tour is the ultimate proving ground for competitive gameplay. Bringing together competitors from the Ultimate and Melee scene, the tournament transitioned into a mostly online-only tournament until the finals in 2021.

Now, the much-beloved tournament is returning in its original format for a triumphant return in 2022.

Smash World Tour 2022 promises “original format” for its return

Smash World Tour 2022 is official, as the official Twitter account shared the announcement on March 9, 2022. In a summary of what to expect from this year’s tournament, the announcement began “After TWO YEARS, we are proud to announce the Smash World Tour is finally back in its original format!”

Advertisement

Read More: Snip3down reveals why he’ll keep playing Apex Legends while competing in Halo

The event will feature “Global circuits for Ultimate & Melee, 35+ in-person major community events” and a “$250,000 starting Championships Prize Pool” for competitors to stake their claim for.

After TWO YEARS, we are proud to announce the Smash World Tour is finally back in its original format! -Global circuits for Ultimate & Melee

-35+ in-person major community events

-$250,000 starting Championships Prize Pool Full details: https://t.co/JlS6siuBcW#SmashWorldTour pic.twitter.com/eSnqFWGmyk — Smash World Tour 2022 (@SmashWorldTour) March 9, 2022

To accompany the Smash World Tour 2022 announcement, a highlight reel of previous tournaments was posted to celebrate its return. The tournament organizers are also encouraging others to join in on the celebrations: “Want your event to join the Tour? Silver Tournament Opt-ins for tournaments all over the world start March 15th!”

According to the tournament’s official website, the tour will feature three tiers in the form of Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Results from all of them determine a competitor’s place in the leaderboards.

Advertisement

Smash World Tour 2022 event dates

If you’re keen to keep an eye on everything going down during the Smash World Tour, then here are some key dates to get started:

Virtuocity Smash Open (Ultimate) – March 17 to March 19 2022

March 17 to March 19 2022 Ultra Hard (Ultimate, Melee) – April 1 to April 3 2022

April 1 to April 3 2022 Pound 2022 (Ultimate, Melee) – April 22 to April 24 2022

The amount of events for the Smash World Tour is absolutely gargantuan. Whether you prefer Melee or Smash, there is something for everyone.

Smash World Tour 2022 prize pool

As mentioned in the official announcement, this year’s reward for the Smash World Tour will weigh in over $250,000 in the prize pool. More details will be revealed as the event gains momentum as to what competitors can earn in specific.

Smash World Tour 2022 contains the biggest prize pool in the tournament’s history, with previous iterations featuring sums such as $75,000.