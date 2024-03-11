MkLeo responds to accusations that smoking weed suspended Smash Ultimate tournament

Legendary Smash Ultimate pro Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Lopez Perez has responded to allegations that he got a tournament shut down by smoking weed in the venue.

MkLeo has dominated Smash Ultimate for many years, winning countless events and solidifying himself as one of the GOATs of the game, but now his life choices are coming under attack.

Last weekend, many of Mexico’s top players battled it out at Bonito Harbor, but the event had to be suspended after some attendees, including MkLeo, started smoking weed.

In a lengthy X post, the Joker main defended his actions, claiming that he wasn’t the one to bring marijuana to the event, but admitting to smoking the devil’s lettuce.

MkLeo hits back after smoking weed at Smash event

According to the Luminosity star, he and others had been accused of being responsible for the suspension, which made it so only those competing in the bracket were allowed in the venue due to drug use.

“Yep, law and I were in the rotation,” he admitted. “But I want to clarify a lot of things about this. People seem to think that I’m the one who made all the fuss. A lot of people know that I smoke. So I won’t deny that. But we weren’t the ones who started it.”

Leo said that when he was offered weed, he took part in the game of puff, puff, pass, but reiterated that he wasn’t the one who brought it and typically doesn’t smoke on bracket days.

“And yesterday Saturday, there were several players that did bring, and I’m sure today too,” he explained, adding that there wasn’t any security to check bags.

The Smash icon further said that he would accept any sanction put on him, but reiterated that he came to play and wouldn’t have brought joints with him.

“So stop blaming us for everything and making us out to be the bad guys who ruined everything,” he slammed.

For his part, Leo ended up having a good tournament, placing second, only losing to FaZe Sparg0 in the winners finals and then once more after beating him in Grands to reset the bracket.