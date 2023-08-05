Former President Barack Obama’s Smash main revealed

Former President Barack Obama played Super Smash Bros for a Make-A-Wish opportunity – here’s what character he chose.

The Super Smash franchise has resulted in some of the most entertaining fighting games over the years. The latest entry – Smash Ultimate – has over 80 characters on its roster from games like Final Fantasy, Pokemon, and The Legend of Zelda.

Recently, series creator Masahiro Sakurai discussed the next Smash installment following his retirement.

Despite players’ excitement over a potential Smash follow-up, some people are still returning to the classic titles. Including former US President Barack Obama.

Barack Obama played Super Smash Bros for Make-A-Wish

Twitter user Tafo spoke to Cody Daniels about his Make-A-Wish opportunity with Obama himself. Daniels played Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo 64 with the former President and received a signed game cartridge. Also, a special card protector coin.

He stated that Obama was “surprisingly decent” at Smash and was “much better than the average casual player.” However, Daniels “took it easy” on Obama by playing Ness instead of his mains, Pikachu and Fox. On the opposite side, Daniels revealed that Obama’s Smash main was Captain Falcon.

The fact that Obama chose Captain Falcon was almost expected. The character first appeared in the racing game series F-Zero and was inspired by American superheroes.

Besides casual play, experienced Smash Ultimate players can actually make it big in tournaments. For example, some competitions have offered a prize pool of around $150,000 to $250,000.

Considering all that’s at stake, players are incredibly nervous throughout the tournament. Recently, one competitor even forgot to put on deodorant before a match. Their opponent complained of the smell, causing the player to scramble and find a way to deodorize.