Smash Bros. 64 mod adds Banjo & Kazooie as fighters

The Smash Remix mod for the original Super Smash Bros. has added Banjo & Kazooie, along with other characters who weren’t present in the base game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fulfilled the dreams of many longtime fans when Banjo & Kazooie were added as a DLC fighter. These characters been requested since the days of the first entry in the series, due to their popularity on the Nintendo 64.

It’s unclear why Banjo & Kazooie didn’t make it into the first Smash Bros. game, but complications were introduced for later entries, as Microsoft purchased Rare, which meant that Nintendo would be bringing characters owned by a competitor into one of their flagship titles.

Luckily, Microsoft was on board with adding Banjo & Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, meaning they finally arrived in the Nintendo Switch era.

The Smash Remix mod has added Banjo & Kazooie as playable characters in Super Smash Bros.

Those who wish they could play Banjo & Kazooie in the original Super Smash Bros. are in luck. A new Smash Remix mod’s YouTube channel trailer has announced that Banjo & Kazooie have been added in the Version 1.5.0 release.

Banjo & Kazooie’s move set is reminiscent of the one used in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, though it lacks the potent version of Wonderwing that is limited per stock. The Smash Remix version of Banjo & Kazooie is notably lighter and not as focused on zoning.

The latest Smash Remix mod also adds Ebisumaru from the Ganbare Goemon series and Dragon King from the fighting game prototype that evolved into Super Smash Bros., which Masahiro Sakurai revealed in a recent video.

The mod also adds new stages with Scuttle Town, Big Boo’s Haunt, Dinosaur Land, Spawned Fear, Poke Floats, and Big Snowman. Poke Floats is a big one, as it’s one of the few classic Smash Bros. stages that didn’t appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

It might be a while before we see a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series, so mods like Smash Remix are the closest fans can get to feeling that rush when a new character is revealed. Banjo & Kazooie deserved to be in Smash Bros. from the start, and it’s exciting to finally see them in the original game.