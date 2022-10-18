The Sims “Project Rene” enters early development as the 5th game in the series

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

The Sims 5, codenamed Project Rene, will bring fans into a new era of the classic franchise. Here’s what we know after the first look.

The Sims Summit revealed a ton of new information about what the future holds for the brand. While there was a wealth of new Sims 4 information revealed during the event, the biggest announcement was by far the development of The Sims 5.

While it’s still early days yet for the game, we do know a little bit about what Maxis is aiming for with the new title and what areas they’ll be focusing on going forward.

The Sims 5 (Project Rene) details revealed at Behind The Sims Summit

The focus of the new game will be to hone in on all of the details that made the brand a success in the first place, according to Vice President of Franchise Lyndsay Pearson.

“We are building on the same foundation that has made The Sims compelling for generations of players and pushing the boundaries to create new experiences,” she said in a press release. “We’ll have much more to share as we continue to progress on the game’s development and milestones along the way.”

During the stream, she also noted that this new iteration would focus on collaboration with other players, as well as “reimagining The Sims you know and love” with new ways to play.

Since Project Rene is in early development, it will certainly be some time before we know exactly what that means, but new creative tools and multiplayer functions were at the heart of the early look, and the VP also promised that fans would be more involved than ever before.