Using The Sims 4’s telescope may result in death by meteorite

A new free update for The Sims 4 adds a small telescope that, when used, may lead to a character succumbing to death by meteorite.

The latest patch launched on June 14, introducing “bug fixes and updates” arrived just in time for The Sims 4’s Werewolves Game Pack, which goes live across consoles, PC, and Mac on Thursday, June 16.

In addition to allowing players to metamorphose into a werewolf, the Werewolves Game Pack will also unlock the new Moonwood Mill world, unique events, and two wolf packs – Moonwood Collective and Wildfangs.

But in the lead-up to the DLC launch, the recently released small telescope has generated plenty of buzz online, its more compact size proving perfect for stargazing and neighborhood-watching. Using it can, apparently, result in a Sims’ untimely death, as well.

How the telescope in Sims 4 culminates in death

EA’s patch notes for the newest Sims 4 update warn players that their Sims may spot something headed straight towards them while staring at the night sky through the small telescope. “Death by meteorite is now a thing,” the post reads.

Content creators such as YouTuber Iron Seagull were quick to test the new type of death for themselves. While using the telescope, there is a chance that players will receive a notification saying their Sim “just noticed a meteor is heading right for [them]!”

The notification also advises users to quickly find shelter. Fortunately, a Scared buff will help alleviate a Sim’s fears, though it only lasts for several minutes.

When the buff’s clock winds all the way down, those who haven’t sought out cover will cower in place and die from a meteor strike.

It’s not the best way to go, but the return of Sims 3’s death by meteorite has excited countless Sims 4 users.